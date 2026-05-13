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Raipur : PLFS 2025 Data Reflects Impact of Good Governance: Chhattisgarh’s Unemployment Rate Lower Than National Average

Employment-Oriented Policies Deliver Results as Chhattisgarh Records Just 2.3% Unemployment Rate in PLFS 2025 Employment, Self-Employment and Skill Development Transforming Chhattisgarh’s Economic Landscape Opportunities for Youth, Stronger Rural Economy: Chhattisgarh Emerges as a Positive Employment Model Good Governance and Welfare Schemes Have Strengthened the Foundation of Employment: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:24 IST

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