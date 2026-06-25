Raipur : Proposal to Establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Chhattisgarh; Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Amit Shah

<p>Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi, as part of efforts to develop Chhattisgarh into a national hub for Ayurvedic medicine, research, and higher education. </p><p>During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on the state's development, public welfare, and various contemporary issues, while urging for the establishment of an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma was also present at the meeting.</p><p>The Chief Minister informed the Home Minister that the All India Institutes of Ayurveda currently operating in New Delhi and Panaji have established themselves as centers of excellence for Ayurveda-based medicine, research, and innovation in the country. These institutes have given a new direction to healthcare services by integrating modern science with traditional medical practices and have produced a large number of skilled Ayurvedic physicians and researchers.</p><p>Chief Minister Sai stated that Chhattisgarh is rich in natural resources and medicinal wealth. A vast area of the state is covered by forests, where numerous rare medicinal plants and herbs grow naturally. The tribal regions also possess a rich heritage of traditional medicinal knowledge. In this context, establishing an All India Institute of Ayurveda here could play a pivotal role in taking Ayurvedic medicine and research to new heights.</p><p>He noted that the establishment of an AIIA would provide high-quality healthcare facilities to the people of the state, while offering the youth opportunities for study, teaching, and research at a national-level institute. This would boost Ayurveda-based medical education and enable Chhattisgarh to carve out a new identity in the fields of health, education, and research.</p><p>The Chief Minister further highlighted that the benefits of the institute would not be limited to Chhattisgarh alone but would extend to the wider region of Central India. Citizens of neighboring states would also be able to avail themselves of superior Ayurvedic treatment and research facilities.</p><p>Referring to the announcement in the Union Budget 2026 regarding the establishment of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda across the country, the chief minister requested that one of these institutes be allocated to Chhattisgarh. He stated that this institute would not only strengthen healthcare services in the state but also provide fresh impetus to employment, research, and knowledge-based development.</p><p>During the meeting, the Chief Minister also apprised the Union Home Minister of the progress regarding ongoing development works, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare schemes in the state's remote areas, including Bastar.</p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the efforts being made for development and public welfare in the state and assured all possible support from the Central Government</p>