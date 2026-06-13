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Raipur : Red carpet rolled out for investment in Chhattisgarh; proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore received

Chief Minister Sai invites Hyderabad-based investors at 'Investor Connect' Path cleared for 7,800 jobs across IT, textile, data center, and pharma sectors
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Published 13 June 2026, 13:18 IST

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