Raipur : Where Ambulances Once Could Not Reach, Doctors Are Now Knocking on Doors: Healthcare Revolution Reaches Bastar’s Deep Forest Villages

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him in detail about the rapid transformation and ongoing development initiatives in Bastar. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma was also present during the meeting.</p><p>The discussion focused extensively on the “Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan” being implemented in Bastar. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai informed the Union Home Minister that in areas where even ambulance access was once considered impossible, doctors, medicines and healthcare teams are now reaching villages regularly. Medical teams are walking to remote habitations, conducting health screenings, identifying serious illnesses at an early stage and ensuring free treatment for patients.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai informed that within just one month, more than 21.86 lakh people have undergone health screening and their digital health profiles have been prepared. Thousands of patients have received timely treatment and several critical cases have been referred to higher medical institutions for advanced care.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that former security camps in Bastar are no longer limited to security-related activities. These camps are gradually being developed as “Jan Suvidha Kendras” (Public Service Centres), where villagers are getting access to healthcare, education, banking services and information related to various government welfare schemes under one roof.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said these centres are ensuring that people living in remote forest regions receive essential services closer to their homes. Villagers no longer have to travel long distances for treatment, banking services, official documents or information related to government schemes.</p><p>It is noteworthy that the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan was launched from Sukma on April 13, 2026. The campaign aims to cover nearly 36 lakh people across Bastar region. Alongside this, the “Bastar Munne (Agrani Bastar) Abhiyan” is being implemented to ensure saturation-level delivery of 31 important government schemes to the last beneficiary.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai also informed the Union Home Minister that a new super-speciality hospital has become operational in Jagdalpur, reducing the need for people of Bastar to travel to Raipur or Bilaspur for advanced treatment. Expansion of next-generation Dial-112 emergency services and the plan to transform former security camps into permanent public service centres are also emerging as major steps towards sustainable development in Bastar.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that areas once disconnected from the mainstream due to Maoist influence are now witnessing the steady reach of government welfare schemes and basic public services. Referring to a recent incident from Sukma, he said a critically ill patient from an extremely remote village was successfully transported across hundreds of kilometres for treatment, which reflects the changing realities of Bastar.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai also briefed Amit Shah on the development roadmap prepared for Bastar, with special focus on roads, education, employment generation, skill development and investment promotion. He said Bastar is witnessing rapid positive change under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.</p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the development initiatives and expansion of healthcare services in Bastar. He said the Central and State Governments are working together to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person.</p><p>It is noteworthy that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bastar on May 18 and 19.</p>