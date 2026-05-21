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Raipur : Women’s Self-Help Groups Redefine Empowerment, Nutrition and Rural Transformation in Chhattisgarh

State Government's initiative links livelihoods with nutrition security, bringing women to the forefront of development • By Dr Daneshwari Sambhakar, Deputy Director (Public Relations)
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:03 IST

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