Raipur : Women’s Self-Help Groups Redefine Empowerment, Nutrition and Rural Transformation in Chhattisgarh

<p>In a pioneering effort that seamlessly combines women empowerment with the mission of eradicating malnutrition, Chhattisgarh Government has launched an initiative that is bringing new hope, confidence and economic stability into the lives of rural women. By entrusting women’s self-help groups with the responsibility of producing and distributing supplementary nutrition food products (Ready-to-Eat) for Anganwadi centres, the government has not only generated employment opportunities but has also ensured meaningful participation of women in the state’s development journey.</p><p>Launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the initiative is steadily emerging as an integrated model of women empowerment and nutrition security in the state. Earlier, supplementary nutrition food production was handled by external agencies. Today, rural women themselves are managing this responsibility, creating local employment opportunities and bringing visible improvements in their socio-economic conditions.</p><p>As part of the first phase, the State Government has implemented the scheme as a pilot project in six districts, namely Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Bastar, Dantewada and Balodabazar-Bhatapara. A total of 42 women’s self-help groups across these districts have been entrusted with the production and distribution of Ready-to-Eat nutrition products. Through these groups, thousands of women have found employment and are now collectively managing production, packaging, quality control and distribution activities.</p><p>Raigarh district scripted history by becoming home to the state’s first Ready-to-Eat production unit, setting a motivating example for the rest of Chhattisgarh. At present, 10 women’s self-help groups are engaged in this work in Korba, 10 in Raigarh, seven each in Surajpur and Balodabazar-Bhatapara, six in Bastar and two in Dantewada. Through these organised efforts, quality supplementary nutrition food is reaching Anganwadi centres on time.</p><p>One of the most significant dimensions of this initiative is that women’s roles are no longer confined to being workers alone. They have now become active participants in management and decision-making processes. Women working in these production units are being trained in machine operations, quality testing, packaging, storage, distribution and accounting management. Equipped with modern technologies, these units are creating pathways for rural women to become self-reliant and professionally skilled.</p><p>The Ready-to-Eat production plants operating in Surajpur district present a compelling picture of this transformation. Units functioning in Bhaiyathan, Pratappur and Surajpur development blocks are producing nutritious savoury porridge and sweet nutrition supplements. These food products are fortified with essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Iron, Calcium, Zinc and Folic Acid, making them highly beneficial for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.</p><p>The women employed in these units are now contributing beyond household responsibilities and have become important partners in the district’s nutrition mission. In Surajpur district, women’s groups have also been entrusted with distribution responsibilities, enabling a large number of rural women to connect with sustainable livelihood opportunities. Around 430 women are actively involved in delivering nutritional supplements to Anganwadi centres.</p><p>Women and Child Development Minister Smt Laxmi Rajwade described the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening women’s economic self-reliance while improving nutritional outcomes for children. According to her, the scheme is playing an important role in generating employment opportunities for women and enhancing the state’s nutrition indicators.</p><p>In essence, this initiative extends far beyond the production of supplementary nutrition food. It has evolved into a powerful story of social transformation. Women once identified only through domestic roles are now operating production units, leading groups and becoming pillars of financial stability for their families. Regular income has brought stability to their lives, strengthened their confidence and enhanced their participation within society.</p><p>The Chhattisgarh model driven through women’s self-help groups is giving practical shape to the vision of “Empowerment through Nutrition.” It stands as a compelling reminder that when women are provided opportunities and trust, they not only transform their own lives but also shape the future direction of society itself.</p>