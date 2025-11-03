Record Sales at Mati Kala Fairs: Over ₹4.20 Crore in Transactions

Enthusiastic participation of buyers witnessed in fairs held at Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad Remarkable sales worth ₹2.19 crore recorded at 3-day district-level Mati Kala fairs across 70 districts; ₹91 lakh higher than last year Successful initiative to connect artisans directly with consumers Yogi Government’s innovative efforts, including the formation of the Mati Kala Board, are revitalizing traditional pottery art