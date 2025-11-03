Menu
Record Sales at Mati Kala Fairs: Over ₹4.20 Crore in Transactions

Enthusiastic participation of buyers witnessed in fairs held at Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad Remarkable sales worth ₹2.19 crore recorded at 3-day district-level Mati Kala fairs across 70 districts; ₹91 lakh higher than last year Successful initiative to connect artisans directly with consumers Yogi Government’s innovative efforts, including the formation of the Mati Kala Board, are revitalizing traditional pottery art
Published 03 November 2025, 14:08 IST

