Record Sales at Mati Kala Fairs: Over ₹4.20 Crore in Transactions
Enthusiastic participation of buyers witnessed in fairs held at Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Moradabad
Remarkable sales worth ₹2.19 crore recorded at 3-day district-level Mati Kala fairs across 70 districts; ₹91 lakh higher than last year
Successful initiative to connect artisans directly with consumers
Yogi Government’s innovative efforts, including the formation of the Mati Kala Board, are revitalizing traditional pottery art
