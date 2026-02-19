Rekha Gupta Launches Water Projects Worth Over ₹2,100 Crore
Sewage treatment capacity to increase; mega projects to strengthen supply and sewer network: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Permanent solutions now underway for decades-old water and sewer issues: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Our goal is to make water and sewer services fully modern and efficient: Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh
