Rekha Gupta Launches Water Projects Worth Over ₹2,100 Crore

Sewage treatment capacity to increase; mega projects to strengthen supply and sewer network: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Permanent solutions now underway for decades-old water and sewer issues: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Our goal is to make water and sewer services fully modern and efficient: Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh
Note: This is sponsored content.

Published 19 February 2026, 05:08 IST

