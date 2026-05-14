Respect for Mothers and Sisters is Paramount: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Ladli Behna Yojana is Empowering Women Economically Chief Minister Transfers Rs 1,835 Cr to Accounts of 1.25 Crore Ladli Behnas Chief Minister Unveils Calendar Showcasing Historical Heritage of Narsinghpur 51 Ladli Behnas Welcome Chief Minister with Traditional Kalash Yatra Narsinghpur District Receives 40 Development Projects worth Rs 296 Crore