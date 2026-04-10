<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that three international irrigation projects in the state are emerging as the foundation for farmers’ prosperity and Madhya Pradesh's progress. He stated that when water from these projects reaches the farmers’ fields, the soil will yield abundant produce like gold. An adequate water supply will enable farmers to cultivate up to three crops in a year.</p><p>Three major interstate river-linking projects are progressing rapidly in the state in collaboration with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. These include the Ken–Betwa Link Project with Uttar Pradesh, the Parvati–Chambal–Kalisindh Project with Rajasthan, and the Mega Tapi Underground Water Recharge Project with Maharashtra. Once completed, these projects will ensure sufficient water availability in Madhya Pradesh for agriculture, industry, and drinking purposes. A key feature of these projects is that 90 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Central Government. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has about 55 lakh hectares of irrigated area. The state government has set a target to expand this to 100 lakh hectares by the year 2028–29.</p><p><strong>Ken–Betwa Link National Project</strong></p><p>The Ken–Betwa Link National Project, the country’s first interstate river linking initiative, is being implemented jointly by the Central Government and the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The total cost of the project is ₹44,604 crore. The state government granted administrative approval of ₹24,293 crore for the Madhya Pradesh component of the Ken–Betwa Link Project in April 2024. In the first phase, the foundation stone of the Daudhan Dam was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in December 2025. The project aims to develop an annual irrigation capacity of 8.11 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh in two phases.</p><p>Under the project, 126 MCM of water will be allocated to provide drinking water to 41 lakh people across 10 districts. Additionally, 103 megawatts of electricity will be generated. The districts benefiting from the project include Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Raisen, Shivpuri, Datia, and Vidisha. The project will also facilitate the restoration of 42 historic ponds in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.</p><p><strong>Revised Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal Link Project</strong></p><p>Under the interstate river linking initiative, the Revised Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal Link Project is estimated to cost about ₹35,000 crore. Through this project, irrigation water will be provided to approximately 6.15 lakh hectares of land in 2,012 villages across 13 districts in the Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh. These districts include Ujjain, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Sehore, Shajapur, Dewas, Rajgarh, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa and Indore. In addition, 61 MCM of water has been reserved to provide drinking water to around 43 lakh people in 11 districts of the Malwa and Chambal regions. The project will also supply 17.4 MCM of water for industrial use. In December 2024, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal River Linking Project was signed in Jaipur between the Government of India and the Governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Administrative approval for the project group costing ₹31,479.48 crore has been issued by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. This project is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the water supply in the Chambal and Malwa regions and will bring prosperity to approximately 7.84 lakh farmers. As part of the project, 22 major irrigation projects will be constructed, and the 60-year-old Chambal Right Bank Canal and its distribution system will be modernised. This will ensure irrigation benefits for 3.62 lakh hectares of agricultural land across 1,205 villages in the districts of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur.</p><p><strong>Mega Tapi Recharge Project</strong></p><p>The Mega Tapi Recharge Project is designed as a groundwater recharge scheme rather than a conventional surface water storage project. Its objective is to utilise surplus water of the Tapi River during the monsoon in a controlled manner to recharge groundwater and increase groundwater levels.</p><p>Artificial groundwater recharge will be undertaken in the Bajada zone at the foothills of the Satpura mountain range on the right bank of the Tapi River. The project is estimated to cost ₹19,244 crore and will provide irrigation to 1.23 lakh hectares of land in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts.</p><p>In May 2025, an agreement was reached between Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to develop this initiative as a national project.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Leading the Country in Micro-Irrigation</strong></p><p>Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in micro-irrigation in the country. Through this system, water is used efficiently and delivered directly to farmers’ fields through pipelines. This method also enables irrigation in areas where it is difficult to supply water through canals. Currently, micro-irrigation techniques are being widely adopted in the large and medium irrigation projects under construction in the state, ensuring optimal water use and expanding irrigation coverage across the region.</p>