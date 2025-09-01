<p>Yogi orders stronger Anti Romeo Squad presence across all districts</p><p>CM takes serious note of incidents, directs police captains to act swiftly</p><p>New phase of Mission Shakti to launch from Sharadiya Navratri: CM Yogi</p><p><strong>Lucknow, August 31:</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, reiterated that the safety and respect of women and daughters is the government’s foremost priority, warning that negligence in this regard will invite strict action.</p><p>Directing officials to make the Anti Romeo Squad more active in all districts, the Chief Minister said their continuous presence must be ensured at markets, educational institutions, sensitive spots and public places. “It is the duty of the police to provide a fearless environment for women and girl students. Any compromise will not be accepted,” he said.</p><p>Taking serious note of recent unpleasant incidents in some districts, Yogi Adityanath sought detailed reports from police captains on the action taken so far, making it clear that strict and swift punishment of culprits is mandatory.</p><p>He also announced that a new phase of Mission Shakti will be launched from the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri, directing districts to begin preparations immediately. The campaign will focus on sensitivity, security, self-reliance and respect for women and girls.</p>