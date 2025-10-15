Saranda Sanctuary Controversy: Hemant Soren, Tribals Unite to Protect Forest and Rights

<p><strong>Hemant Soren Fights for Tribal Rights in Saranda</strong><br>Chief Minister Hemant Soren is taking the battle for tribal rights in the Saranda forest all the way to the Supreme Court. Supporting him, residents of the Kolhan–Saranda region took to the streets, reaffirming their commitment to protect the forest and the communities living within it. “No harm of any kind will be allowed to come to those living in the Saranda forest area,” Soren emphasized, adding that his primary concern is the well-being of the local people and resolving inherited disputes fairly.</p><p><strong>Protecting the Rights of Forest Communities</strong><br>Soren stated, “We are fighting and will continue to fight — to protect the rights of the people living there. Mineral resources can be overlooked for some time, but the rights of the people will never be compromised. The government is approaching the court with the firm commitment to safeguard the rights of those residing in the region. We will accept the court’s decision only when our humanitarian concerns are duly considered. This is not just their fight, it is mine too, and we will make every possible effort to win it.”</p><p><strong>Tribal Organizations Seek Reconsideration</strong><br>In a significant development, tribal organizations submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner addressed to the Hon’ble Governor, requesting a reconsideration of the Saranda Sanctuary issue. They have also announced plans to implement an economic blockade across the Kolhan region on October 25, highlighting the urgency of protecting tribal rights and forest heritage.</p>