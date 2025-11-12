Sarpanchs empowered to undertake works worth up to ₹25 lakh : CM Dr. Yadav

<p>- Panchayat representatives to receive ₹50,000 each for development activities</p><p>- Year 2026 to be observed as the “Year of Agriculture-Based Industries”</p><p>- CM Dr. Yadav addresses the Sarpanch United Front Conference</p><p>- Two-minute silence observed in memory of Delhi explosion victim</p><p><strong>Bhopal :</strong> Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that under the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, sarpanchs have been given adequate powers. They can transform their villages. The caravan of rural development is moving forward with the support of sarpanchs. All welfare schemes and development activities at the village level are implemented through the panchayats.</p><p>To strengthen the panchayat system, panchayats are being given the authority to carry out works worth up to ₹25 lakh. The Chief Minister also announced that panchayat representatives will be provided ₹50,000 each for development works. He emphasized that, just like urban bodies, panchayats should also have systems for planning and implementing development projects. Panchayats will be empowered to prepare village development plans.</p><p>He informed that a conference of panchayat representatives will be held in Bhopal from November 24 to 26. The Chief Minister was addressing the Sarpanch United Front Conference at Jamboree Ground on Tuesday, where he received a grand welcome. Representatives of various Sarpanch associations presented memorandums to him.</p><h3>Nation Trusts Leadership of PM Shri Modi, Shri Shah</h3><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the car explosion in Delhi, and a two-minute silence was observed in the conference for the peace of the departed souls. He said that the nation has full faith in the leadership and capability of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. The Government of India has launched a campaign to completely eradicate terrorism and Naxalism.</p><h3>Panchayats to Get Offices, Community Buildings</h3><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government has decided to provide offices for panchayat institutions at all three levels and to construct community halls in villages. Accordingly, approvals have been given for the construction of 2,472 Atal Panchayat Bhawans, 1,037 community halls, 106 Janpad Panchayat Bhawans, and 5 District Panchayat Bhawans.</p><p>To ensure the proper development of village cremation grounds (Shanti Dham), instructions have been issued to free them from encroachment by December 2026 and to provide access roads, fencing, and plantation. Through a strong Panchayati Raj system, the state government, with the cooperation of panchayat representatives, is moving toward self-reliant panchayats and a prosperous Madhya Pradesh.</p><h3>Training Youth in Horticulture and Food Processing</h3><p>Dr. Yadav said that employment-oriented industries are being established and the year 2026 will be celebrated as the Year of Agriculture-Based Industries. Agriculture and food-based industries are being promoted for the processing of farm produce. Through panchayats, initiatives are underway to set up small, cottage, and employment-based industries.</p><p>To increase farmers’ income, food processing units for vegetables and other crops are being opened. Youth are being trained in horticulture and food processing. The goal is to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for every crop.</p><h3>Shri Ram Van Gaman Path</h3><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that panchayat representatives should collect and share information about every place associated with Lord Shri Ram. They will be included in the process of developing the Shri Ram Van Gaman Path. Similarly, all places related to Lord Shri Krishna will be developed as pilgrimage sites by the state government. Panchayats should prioritize work in education, healthcare, employment, and industry, while also promoting cow rearing and animal husbandry among farmers, so that Madhya Pradesh becomes a leading state in milk production.</p><h3>Maintain River Origins: Minister Shri Patel</h3><p>Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Prahlad Patel thanked Chief Minister Dr. Yadav for empowering sarpanchs to undertake works up to ₹25 lakh. He said that the state’s panchayats can become the country’s best and largest record system.</p><p>Minister Shri Patel urged that sarpanchs of panchayats with river origins should include the maintenance and preservation of these sources in their development plans. Panchayats with populations exceeding 5,000 will be sanctioned two community halls. The conference was attended by presidents and representatives of various panchayat organizations.</p>