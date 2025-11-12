Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Sarpanchs empowered to undertake works worth up to ₹25 lakh : CM Dr. Yadav

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 07:44 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us