Science is Proving a Boon for Good Governance: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

CM Dr. Yadav Inaugurates 18 Advanced High-Tech Drones Under ‘District Drone Unit’ Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Announces Expansion of Police Infrastructure 3 New Police Stations to be Opened in Indore; Police Strength to be Augmented Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Flags Off 10 New Police Vehicles Indore Launches New Technology-Driven Governance Initiatives Government Establishing Police Bands in Every District ‘Indore Traffic Saathi’ Mobile App Launched