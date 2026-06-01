Science is Proving a Boon for Good Governance: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav
CM Dr. Yadav Inaugurates 18 Advanced High-Tech Drones Under ‘District Drone Unit’
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Announces Expansion of Police Infrastructure
3 New Police Stations to be Opened in Indore; Police Strength to be Augmented
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Flags Off 10 New Police Vehicles
Indore Launches New Technology-Driven Governance Initiatives
Government Establishing Police Bands in Every District
‘Indore Traffic Saathi’ Mobile App Launched