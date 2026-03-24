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Self-help group changed fortunes: Along with Anita, 4,400 women became self-reliant

Rising from daily wage labor, Anita transformed her story and built her identity through hard work With govt support, Anita created a financial base through tailoring and a grocery shop
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:25 IST

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