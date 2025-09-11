<p>CM Yogi addresses concluding session of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, held in memory of Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj</p><p>Shrimad Bhagwat a divine narrative that imparts wisdom, deepens devotion, and illuminates path to salvation: CM</p><p><strong>Gorakhpur, September 10</strong></p><p>Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath said that the true essence of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha lies in cultivating unwavering devotion towards Sanatan Dharma in all circumstances. He emphasized that the Bhagwat Katha is not just a story, but a spiritual journey that imparts life’s wisdom, strengthens devotion, and illuminates the path to salvation.</p><p>The Chief Minister was speaking at the concluding session of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha Gyaan Yagna on Wednesday evening at Gorakhnath Temple, held to mark the 56th death anniversary of Yugpurush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijayanath Ji Maharaj and the 11th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj.</p><p>After listening to the discourse at the Digvijayanath Smriti Bhawan auditorium and offering reverence before the Vyaspeeth, CM Yogi recalled how this divine narrative was first delivered 5,000 years ago by Swami Shukdev Ji to Maharaja Parikshit, instilling in him fearlessness before death. Since then, he said, it has remained a timeless medium of liberation for countless followers of Sanatan Dharma.</p><p>He added: "India’s Rishi Parampara teaches us that it is a rare blessing to be born in this land, and even rarer to be born as a human. Sanatan Bharat has given the world the priceless gift of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha—a scripture that bestows knowledge, devotion, and liberation while unraveling the mysteries of life."</p><p>He emphasized that the true message of the Bhagwat is to remain unwavering in commitment to dharma and the nation. “Without bowing, halting, or wavering, one must preserve a spirit of dedication to Sanatan Dharma and to India,” CM Yogi remarked. </p><p>Praising the Katha Vyas, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ramdineshcharya Ji Maharaj of Paridhan Peeth, Gopal Mandir, Ayodhyadham, CM Yogi said that he narrated the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha with utmost simplicity, enabling devotees to connect effortlessly with its essence. Through the media, millions were also able to benefit from the discourse. The Chief Minister added that Swami Ramdineshcharya Ji belongs to the sacred Ramanandacharya tradition, and next year, he will also narrate the Shri Ram Katha here.</p><p>At the conclusion of the event, the Chief Minister, saints, and hosts performed the aarti of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran and the Vyaspeeth. On this occasion, prominent saints and dignitaries, including Mahant Balaknath Ji of Mastnath Peeth, Rohtak (Haryana) and Rajasthan MLA; Mahant Shernath Ji from Junagadh, Gujarat; Chief Priest of Gorakhnath Temple Yogi Kamalnath; Jagadguru Santoshacharya Satua Baba from Kashi; Swami Vidya Chaitanya from Naimisharanya; Mahant Rajudas Ji from Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya; along with Yagyaman former MLA Atul Singh, Ajay Singh, Mahesh Poddar, and a large number of devotees were present.</p>