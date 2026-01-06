Significant momentum in implementation of road projects in Madhya Pradesh due to improved Centre–State coordination: Union Road Transport Minister Shri Gadkari

<p><strong>Efforts to accelerate road project progress in Madhya Pradesh appreciated<br>Delhi deliberations to give fresh impetus to road network expansion: CM Dr. Yadav<br>Union Road Transport Minister Shri Gadkari Chairs Review meeting of Madhya Pradesh’s National Highway projects held in Delhi</strong></p><p>Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari directed that all proposed road projects be completed within the stipulated timelines in view of Simhastha 2028. He said that for an international-scale event like Simhastha, strong, safe, and seamless road connectivity is essential. Appreciating the satisfactory progress of road projects in Madhya Pradesh, he said that improved Centre–State coordination has brought remarkable momentum to the implementation of road projects.</p><p>Shri Gadkari made these remarks during a review meeting held in Delhi to accelerate the expansion, strengthening, and quality execution of National Highway projects in Madhya Pradesh. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar. Union Minister Shri Gadkari reviewed key components of the National Highway projects, including beautification works, construction of bridges & culverts, and ‘black-spot rectification’. He emphasised that roads are not merely means of transport but the backbone of regional development and public convenience; therefore, special focus must be placed on aesthetics and safety measures. He directed officials to identify accident-prone locations and undertake corrective works on a priority basis.</p><p><strong>Quality to be the top priority</strong></p><p>Union Minister Shri Gadkari emphasised that the highest priority must be given to construction quality. He said that while minimising tree felling, modern techniques such as tree transplantation should be prioritised to ensure environmental protection alongside development. Union Minister Shri Gadkari reviewed each project, interacting directly with contractors, and directed that all works be executed strictly according to the prescribed technical standards. He further instructed that the quality of road maintenance works, including patchwork, must be ensured and that tolled roads should be maintained in excellent condition. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against toll operators if road quality on tolled stretches is found to be below standards. He also emphasised time-bound completion and directed that pending projects be completed expeditiously.</p><p><strong>Delhi deliberations will ensure speed and quality in execution: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the deliberations would further strengthen institutional coordination between the Centre and the State, ensuring both speed and quality in the execution of National Highway projects. He stated that coordinated decisions were taken to address practical challenges related to land acquisition, environmental clearances, construction quality, and timelines, enabling faster on-ground execution. The Chief Minister said that a strong, modern and safe road network is the foundation for the state’s economic progress, industrial development, investment attraction, and tourism expansion. Strengthening National Highways will not only ease mobility but also boost trade, logistics, agricultural marketing, and employment generation. He expressed confidence that with the Centre’s support and the State’s proactive role, Madhya Pradesh’s road infrastructure will gain a new direction, providing citizens with safe, convenient, and world-class transport facilities.</p><p>Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh stated that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, continuous efforts are being made to strengthen and modernise the road network. National Highway projects are progressing at a fast pace and will significantly improve mobility and economic activity. He thanked Union Minister Shri Gadkari for rapidly proposing National Highway projects for the state and shared details of the state’s developmental achievements.</p><p>Chief Secretary Anurag Jain stated that detailed monthly reviews are being conducted to ensure the timely completion of National Highway projects, with the State providing all possible support. He said that land acquisition and forest clearances are being expedited, and that the deadline for completing ‘Simhastha 2028’ related projects has been set for December 2027. Divisional and district administrations have been instructed to accelerate works, and special efforts are underway to reduce road accidents.</p><p><strong>Key points from the review meeting</strong></p><p>· It was informed that no project of the National Highways Authority of India in Madhya Pradesh has been pending for more than three years, reflecting effective project management, continuous monitoring, and timely decision-making.</p><p>· The Union Minister reviewed the progress of major projects, including the Khandwa Bypass, Jabalpur Ring Road, Indore–Harda, and Rewa Bypass, and issued necessary directions.</p><p>· Currently, 33 National Highway projects under NHAI and 28 under MoRTH-PWD are underway in the state, a total of 61 projects at various stages of implementation.</p><p>· These projects aim to strengthen road connectivity, ease traffic movement and accelerate regional development.</p><p>· The status of proposed and ongoing National Highway projects under the Annual Plan 2025-26 was discussed with special emphasis on time-bound execution.</p><p>· A consensus was reached to further strengthen quality control mechanisms and enhance Centre–State coordination-based monitoring in the coming financial year.</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh has over 9,300 km of National Highways, providing a solid foundation for economic growth, industrial development, tourism expansion, and safe transportation.</p><p>· Future National Highway development plans were also discussed to ensure that road infrastructure remains modern, safe, comprehensive, and growth-oriented.</p>