<p>Work Together For National Interest</p><p><br>Mortgaged Property to be Released Immediately After Loan Repayment<br>Udyam Setu’, the New State Office of Laghu Udyog Bharati, Inaugurated</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the prosperity of industries is directly tied to the national progress. Small and cottage industries form the backbone of the Indian economy. By optimally utilising limited resources, the state is moving forward to promote the growth of these industries. CM Dr. Yadav said that the inauguration of Laghu Udyog Bharati’s state office during the Amrit Kaal of Independence reflects the state’s progress. To promote industrial development, planning must consider the national landscape and industries must be established uniformly across all regions to ensure balanced growth. He emphasised that working together in the national interest is essential, and the government will collaborate closely with industrialists to expand industries while ensuring balanced attention to all sections of society.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Laghu Udyog Bharati’s newly constructed state office, ‘Udyam Setu’, at Govindpura Industrial Area. Built at a cost of approximately Rs. 4 crore, the office was inaugurated amid Vedic chants. The event also hosted Laghu Udyog Bharati’s bi-annual regional convention and the Startup & Small Entrepreneurs Mahakumbh–2025. CM Dr. Yadav, along with other dignitaries, also released Laghu Udyog Bharati’s new brochure. The Chief Minister announced that upon repayment of any institutional or bank loan, the associated mortgaged or double-mortgaged property will be released. This provision will also benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He stated that all challenges related to establishing small industries in the state will be addressed, and all necessary permissions for MSMEs will be provided within a fixed timeline under a time-bound action plan. Industrialists setting up employment-generating industries will be incentivized. Subsidies will also be provided for opening new ITIs, polytechnic, and engineering colleges in accordance with policy provisions.</p><p>CM Dr. Yadav highlighted the state’s focus on promoting research, with discussions underway to set up study centers of domestic and foreign institutions at IIT Indore. He assured that the government will always stand with small industries and emphasised that revitalising them is key to strengthening the economy. He stated that Indian small industries are the most accurate example of “heritage to development.” They are not just businesses but form the foundation of hope, self-respect, and economic self-reliance for millions of families. Just as the human body’s strength depends on the spine, India’s economic strength depends on small industries. These industries are not merely factories; they are major creators of employment and bridges connecting hardworking hands to larger markets. Currently, India has over 6 crore MSMEs, contributing over 30% to the GDP and 45% to total exports. Small industries have played a significant role in India becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy.</p>.<p>CM Dr. Yadav said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s calls for “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” indicate that the path to a self-reliant India begins not with large industries but with small enterprises operating at the grassroots level. The Prime Minister has emphasized providing maximum support to MSMEs to enable their maximum growth.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav praised Laghu Udyog Bharati’s entrepreneurs, stating that they do not work solely for profit but also promote pride, tradition and innovation. He encouraged small entrepreneurs to establish credibility with the mantra of “Low Price, High Quality”, adopt technology, learn marketing, connect to online markets and expand from local to global through e-commerce. He highlighted that the Skill India Mission and the New Education Policy are important steps in this direction. Women, especially ‘Ladli Behnas’, play a central role in small industries, increasing family income and promoting economic independence and social empowerment. He emphasised that small industries are the foundation of ‘Swadeshi’ and will play the largest role when India becomes developed and self-reliant by 2047.</p><p>Keynote speaker Dr. Krishna Gopal highlighted the importance of protecting small industries, noting that they provide employment, sustain households and support weaker sections of society. He added that small industries are under pressure globally but remain resilient in India due to the nation’s traditions, values and people. Dr. Krishna Gopal also stressed that these industries are eco-friendly, generating no carbon emissions and that workers & artisans deserve respect. Compliance with industrial laws and tax obligations was emphasised as essential for national development. Dr. Krishna Gopal also noted that Laghu Udyog Bharati has developed five ITIs in the state as model institutions.</p><p>The program was also addressed by MSME and Bhopal District In-Charge Minister Shri Chaitanya Kashyap, Laghu Udyog Bharati National President Shri Ghanshyam Ojha, State President Shri Rajesh Mishra and several other dignitaries. Sports & Youth Welfare and Cooperation Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for OBC & Minority Welfare Smt. Krishna Gaur, All-India Organizational Secretary, Shri Prakash Chandra, along with numerous office-bearers, entrepreneurs and small Scale industrialists were present at the event.</p>