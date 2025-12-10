Special focus on development of Bundelkhand in Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Approval of multiple industrial facilities under proposal to establish the ‘Maswasi Grunt’ in Sagar for Bundelkhand’s industrial development and employment generation</strong></p><p><strong><br>Administrative approval of ₹2,059 crore for construction of 76-km Sagar–Damoh four-lane road</strong></p><p><strong><br>Approval of 990 regular and 615 outsourced posts for medical colleges in Damoh, Chhatarpur and Budhni</strong></p><p><strong><br>In-principle approval to develop Virangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi, as a cheetah habitat</strong></p><p><strong><br>Approval of the ₹165-crore Jhapaan Nala Medium Irrigation Project in Tendukheda, Damoh</strong></p><p><strong><br>Approval for upgrading 12 health institutions in 11 districts and creating 348 posts</strong></p><p><strong><br>Approval of ₹397.54 crore for expansion and modernisation of fire services in state</strong></p><p><strong><br>Decision to send 600 youths from the Backward Class to Japan and Germany for employment over next two years</strong></p><p><strong><br>Important decisions taken at Cabinet meeting held in Khajuraho chaired by CM</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav presided over the meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho, during which several important decisions were taken, including approvals related to the industrial development and employment generation in Bundelkhand, expansion of irrigation facilities, construction of road infrastructure and development projects for establishing a cheetah habitat in the Nauradehi Sanctuary. The Chief Minister was felicitated by the Cabinet for ‘Bundelkhand’ focused development decisions. The meeting also approved new posts for the medical colleges in Chhatarpur and Damoh, along with the upgradation of government health institutions and the creation of additional posts.</p><p>The Cabinet has approved a special industrial incentive package for the ‘Maswasi Grunt’ industrial area in Sagar, aimed at accelerating industrial development in the Bundelkhand region. This package will create an investor friendly environment, paving the way for investments worth ₹24,240 crore. The initiative is expected to directly generate employment for over 29,000 people, opening a new path for economic progress. Under the approved package, the land allotment and annual land lease rate have been fixed at just ₹1 per square meter. Additionally, a facility of 20 equal annual installments has been provided for payment of development charges, while the maintenance fee has been set at ₹8 per square meter per year.</p><p>To encourage investors, 100% reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees has been approved. Industrial units will also be exempt from electricity duty for five years from the date of commencement of commercial production. Large industrial units will be governed by the provisions of the Industrial Promotion Policy 2025 and Investment Promotion Scheme 2025, while MSME units will be covered under MSME Development Policy 2025 and MSME Incentive Scheme 2025. Cement manufacturing units will not be eligible for this special package, which will remain in force for the next five years.</p><h3><strong>Four lane Sagar–Damoh road project approved</strong></h3><p>The Cabinet approved an administrative sanction of ₹2,059 crore 85 lakh for the upgradation and construction of the 76.680 km Sagar–Damoh road as a four-lane carriageway with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The total project cost, including 40 per cent GST, will be borne by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation under the Hybrid Annuity Model. The remaining 60 percent will be provided from the state budget through half-yearly annuity payments over a period of 15 years. Additionally, 323 crore 41 lakh rupees will be paid from the state budget for land acquisition and related works. The project will include construction of 13 underpasses, 3 major bridges, 9 medium bridges, one ROB, 13 major junctions and 42 medium junctions.</p><h3><strong>Posts for new medical colleges in Damoh, Chhatarpur and Budhni</strong></h3><p>The Cabinet approved 990 regular and 615 outsourced posts for operating the new government medical colleges at Damoh, Chhatarpur and Budhni. For each of the three medical colleges, 330 regular posts will be created and 205 personnel will be engaged on an outsourcing basis.</p><h3><strong>Virangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi: third cheetah habitat</strong></h3><p>The Cabinet gave in principle approval to develop Virangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi in Sagar district as the third cheetah habitat in Madhya Pradesh. It was noted that the first cheetah habitat was started at Kuno National Park, Sheopur, in September 2022, and the second at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Mandsaur, in April 2025. Currently, the state has 30 cheetahs: 28 at Kuno and 2 at Gandhi Sagar. Additionally, eight cheetahs from Botswana are expected to arrive at Kuno in January 2026.</p><h3><strong>Jhapan Nala Medium Irrigation Project, Tendukheda (Damoh)</strong></h3><p>The Cabinet approved an administrative sanction of 165 crore 6 lakh rupees for the Jhapan Nala Medium Irrigation Project in Tendukheda tehsil of Damoh district. Under this project, a total of 3,600 hectares in 17 villages of Tendukheda tehsil will be irrigated.</p><h3><strong>Upgradation of 12 health institutions in 11 districts</strong></h3><p>The Cabinet approved proposals to upgrade 12 health facilities across 11 districts. The Bhadwamata sub health centre in Neemuch district will be upgraded to a 30 bed Community Health Centre. The 6 bed Primary Health Centre at Maksi in Shajapur will be upgraded to a 50 bed Civil Hospital. Similarly, the 20 bed civil hospitals at Jiwajiganj (Ujjain) and Omkareshwar (Khandwa) will be expanded to 50 bed civil hospitals. The 30-bed Community Health Centres at Ajaygarh (Panna), Maheshwar (Khargone), Devsar (Singrauli) and Hanumana (Rewa) will be upgraded to 50-bed civil hospitals. Major upgradation works include converting the 30-bed Community Health Centres at Bhimpur (Betul), Chitrangi (Singrauli) and Kotma (Anuppur) into 100-bed civil hospitals. Additionally, the 50-bed civil hospital at Bina will be upgraded to a 100-bed facility. For the operation of these upgraded institutions, the Cabinet approved the creation of 345 regular and 3 contractual posts, along with permission to appoint 136 personnel through outsourcing. The total annual expenditure on these arrangements will be 27 crore 17 lakh rupees.</p><h3><strong>Overseas employment for 600 OBC youth through SIB</strong></h3><p>The Cabinet approved a project proposal of the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department to send 600 youths from the Other Backward Classes to Japan and Germany for employment over a period of two years, using the Social Impact Bond (SIB) financial instrument.</p><h3><strong>Fire service expansion and modernisation</strong></h3><p>In accordance with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Cabinet approved an action plan of ₹397 crore 54 lakh for the expansion and modernisation of fire services in Madhya Pradesh. For this, 75% (297 crore 15 lakh rupees) will come from the central share and 25% (100 crore 38 lakh 50 thousand rupees) from the state share. The Cabinet meeting began with the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.</p>