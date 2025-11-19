State Committed to Fostering Scientific and Innovative Thinking: CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>India Progressing Rapidly under PM Modi’s Leadership</strong></p><p><strong>Robot Welcomes CM Dr. Yadav at the Exhibition</strong></p><p><strong>900 Students Showcase 240 Innovative Projects at Science Exhibition</strong></p><p><strong>Young Innovators to Interact with Scientists from MANIT, AISECT, and IISER</strong></p><p><strong>CM Dr. Yadav Inaugurates 52nd National Children’s Science Exhibition</strong></p><p>Bhopal. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has carved a distinct identity on the global stage. The country is progressing rapidly in all fields, including modern science. It is this scientific strength that enabled India to teach a lesson to its neighboring countries. During the COVID pandemic, the world embraced our Patanjali Yoga science, and the practice of joining hands to greet was recognized for its significance. Just as Emperor Vikramaditya’s Navaratnas were illustrious, today, under the guidance of PM Shri Modi, all talented individuals are given opportunities to excel. Whether it is the Moon Mission or the Gaganyaan Project, the Prime Minister stands with the scientists at every step, through success or failure. Similarly, efforts to develop scientific and innovative thinking among students supported by PM Shri Modi are fully backed by the state government. </p><p>Ancient Indian scriptures list six qualities of students: knowledge, logic, science, memory, attentiveness and industriousness. It is believed that a person possessing these six qualities cannot face any insurmountable challenge. The acceleration of science is possible through these qualities. The young scientists participating in the Children’s Science Exhibitions are a glimpse of future India’s Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Bhabha and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who will write a new chapter in the nation’s scientific journey. </p><p>CM Dr. Yadav expressed these thoughts while addressing the inaugural session of the 52nd Children’s Science Exhibition-2025. He inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the lamp at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Shyamla Hills. He was welcomed by a robot developed by young scientists. He inspected the stalls put up by the students, interacted with them, and received detailed information on the robot and the star model created by the young innovators. The six-day exhibition, jointly organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the School Education Department, will continue until November 23. </p><p><strong>Knowledge Tradition Enriched by the Wisdom and Innovations of Sages </strong></p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav emphasised the importance of understanding the contributions of India’s ancient scientific tradition. He stated that sages and rishis laid the foundations for India’s emergence as a global leader in wisdom and knowledge. He said that these sages lived simple lives with minimal needs, yet their innovations were dedicated to the welfare of society. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that every Indian can take pride in this rich legacy of scientific wisdom inherited from our ancient scholars. Citing an example, he mentioned Maharishi Bharadwaj, who is associated with early concepts of aeronautics, as reflected in references to the Pushpak Vimana from the era of Lord Ram. Aryabhata introduced the concept of zero, Bhaskaracharya explained planetary movements and Patanjali is revered for Yoga science. Indian knowledge tradition is enriched across all fields by the wisdom of these sages. </p><p><strong>Global Recognition of the Glory of Yoga </strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in gaining worldwide recognition for Yoga through the United Nations. Today, people from Europe to Siberia, China to Pakistan, and Iran to Iraq practice Yoga. He said that ancient Sanatan culture taught the world about the existence of countless suns in the cosmos, and that Maharishi Patanjali explained the concept of the five pranas in the human body thousands of years ago. The state government promotes organ donation and honors donors with a guard of honor. </p><p><strong>Expansion of ICT Labs in State Schools </strong></p><p>School Education and Transport Minister Shri Uday Pratap Singh said that the children scientists visiting Bhopal from across India are a top priority for Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. The government is working to develop a scientific and innovative outlook among students. The number of ICT labs in schools across the state is being increased. Tribal Affairs Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah extended good wishes to participating young scientists. </p><p><strong>Support from NCERT and Participation of Experts</strong></p><p>Director, NCERT, Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani, stated that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has been a consistent supporter of NCERT and has a deep interest in arts and science. He added that the Children’s Science Exhibition is a unique event, featuring projects and models selected from districts across the country. The event was attended by Minister of Backward Classes & Minority Welfare Smt. Krishna Gaur, MLA Shri Bhagwandas Sabnani, District President Shri Ravindra Yati, School Education Secretary Dr. Sanjay Goyal, numerous science promoters, subject experts, teachers, young scientists, and curious students. </p><p><strong>Exhibition Highlights </strong></p><p>Approximately 900 students and teachers from 31 states and union territories showcased 240 science models and innovative projects addressing various societal challenges. The exhibition also features interactive sessions with scientists from MANIT, AISECT and IISER. The event aims to provide children with a platform to nurture their natural curiosity and creativity, and to help them experience science and mathematics in everyday life. The main theme of the 2025 National Children’s Science Exhibition is ‘Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’. Participating students from 230 schools have displayed stalls focused on food, health and hygiene, transportation and communication, natural farming, disaster management, mathematical modeling, computational thinking, waste management, and resource management.</p>