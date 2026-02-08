State Government is Developing New Growth Model by Integrating Farmers, Industry and Trade: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav
Under Leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, There will be No Compromise on Farmers’ Interests
Global Policies are being Shaped on Basis of Union Budget
Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Nation’s Food Basket, Ranks Second in Foodgrain Production
State Government Committed to Increasing Production of Urad and Masoor
State Government Ready to Support Farmers and Traders at Every Level, From Land to Machinery
Workshop of Pulse-Growing Farmers, Mill Owners, Traders, Exporters and Experts to be held in Bhopal
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Addresses All India Dal Mill Association Conference in Indore
