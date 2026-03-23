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State’s GSDP Projected at ₹18.48 Lakh Crore; ₹4.38 Lakh Crore Budget to Boost Growth

Revenue Surplus Estimated; Capital Expenditure of over ₹80,000 Crore; Focus on Farmers Prosperity
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:31 IST

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