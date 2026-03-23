<p>With the relentless efforts of the government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh’s GSDP is projected to touch ₹18.48 lakh crore in 2026–27. Based on the provisions made in the state budget, a significant increase in the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been estimated. In 2025–26, the state’s GSDP stood at ₹16.48 lakh crore, which is now expected to grow faster, reflecting the state’s rapidly expanding economy. The government has placed development, social security, and infrastructure expansion at the core of the ₹4,38,317 crore budget for the financial year 2026–27. The state’s financial management indicates that a revenue surplus of ₹44 crore is expected by the end of the financial year.</p><p>To accelerate infrastructure and development projects, the budget proposes capital expenditure of ₹80,266 crore, which is 4.80% of the state’s GSDP. This investment is expected to provide fresh momentum to industrial activity, urban infrastructure, and rural development projects across the state.</p><p>Significant increases have also been made in allocations for several key departments to speed up development initiatives. The Rural Development Department budget will increase by 37%, Urban Development and Housing by 16%, Women and Child Development by 26%, the Revenue Department by 43%, and the School Education Department by 11%. In the coming year, the government will focus on strengthening rural infrastructure, urban amenities, and the social sector.</p><p><strong>Farmers' Prosperity</strong></p><p>Agriculture and farmers’ welfare have been given special priority in the budget. A provision of ₹88,910 crore has been made for agriculture and allied sectors. Including non-budgetary resources, the total funds available for this sector will be approximately ₹1.15 lakh crore.</p><p>This initiative is expected to play a key role in enhancing farmers’ incomes and modernising agricultural practices.</p><p><strong>Women Empowerment</strong></p><p>For women's empowerment, the state government’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojana has been allocated approximately ₹23,800 crore in the budget.</p><p>In addition, around ₹10,400 crore has been allocated for the VBG Ram Ji Yojana. About ₹5,500 crore has been earmarked for the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana and nearly ₹4,600 crore has been allocated for the National Health Mission.</p><p>For preparations related to the upcoming Simhastha (Kumbh), approximately ₹3,000 crore has been proposed.</p><p>To further strengthen healthcare services, the government has allocated ₹23,747 crore for the health sector in this year’s budget.</p><p>For social and economic upliftment schemes, a total provision of ₹1,83,708 crore has been made, of which 26% is earmarked for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 17% for Scheduled Castes (SC).</p><p><strong>Long-Term Initiatives</strong></p><p>The budget has also announced several new long-term initiatives. Under the Dwarka Yojana, an investment of ₹5,000 crore has been proposed over the next three years while ₹3,800 crore has been allocated for the SVAMITVA Yojana. Besides, ₹700 crore has been earmarked for the Yashoda Milk Supply Scheme, aimed at strengthening the rural economy and promoting livestock-based livelihoods.</p><p>According to the state’s fiscal estimates, total revenue receipts are expected to be ₹3,08,703 crore, while capital receipts are estimated at ₹80,694 crore.</p><p>In 2026–27, the state government will focus on sustaining economic growth while accelerating infrastructure development, agricultural empowerment, women’s welfare and social security initiatives. With a balanced approach that integrates development and welfare, Madhya Pradesh’s economy is expected to gain renewed momentum.</p>