State’s Southern Gateway, Nepanagar to be developed as Major Growth Hub: CM Dr. Yadav

Nepanagar is Unique Confluence of Agriculture and Industry Development is Meaningful Only When Its Benefits Reach Last Person in Society Two Irrigation Projects in Nepanagar to Transform Farmers’ Fortunes All Arrangements to be Made to Keep Nepa Mill Operational—Government to Purchase its Paper Agriculture Faculty to be Introduced at Burhanpur College Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Garden to be Developed Primary Health Centre Dhulkot to be Upgraded into Community Health Centre High-Level Bridge to be Constructed over Tapti River Asirgarh Fort to be Developed as Tourism Centre Vanadhikar Pattas to be Converted into Property Registries—Government to bear Fee Survey to be Conducted for Distribution of Vanadhikar Pattas in Nepanagar Regional Investors Summit to be Held Soon in Nimar Region Chief Minister Announces 127 Development Works worth ₹363.82 Crore for Nepanagar Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Participates in Janjatiya Sammelan in Nepanagar