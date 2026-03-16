State’s Southern Gateway, Nepanagar to be developed as Major Growth Hub: CM Dr. Yadav
Nepanagar is Unique Confluence of Agriculture and Industry
Development is Meaningful Only When Its Benefits Reach Last Person in Society
Two Irrigation Projects in Nepanagar to Transform Farmers’ Fortunes
All Arrangements to be Made to Keep Nepa Mill Operational—Government to Purchase its Paper
Agriculture Faculty to be Introduced at Burhanpur College
Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Garden to be Developed
Primary Health Centre Dhulkot to be Upgraded into Community Health Centre
High-Level Bridge to be Constructed over Tapti River
Asirgarh Fort to be Developed as Tourism Centre
Vanadhikar Pattas to be Converted into Property Registries—Government to bear Fee
Survey to be Conducted for Distribution of Vanadhikar Pattas in Nepanagar
Regional Investors Summit to be Held Soon in Nimar Region
Chief Minister Announces 127 Development Works worth ₹363.82 Crore for Nepanagar
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Participates in Janjatiya Sammelan in Nepanagar
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