Statewide Paddy Procurement Commences in Chhattisgarh

<p>Raipur 15 November 2025// Chhattisgarh began its paddy procurement season on Saturday, what Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai described as a celebration of farmers’ labour and their continued trust in the state government. He said the government is committed to ensuring that procurement is conducted in a streamlined, transparent and time-bound manner across the state.</p><p>Chief Minister noted that all arrangements have been completed at procurement centres, with essential facilities put in place to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience. Clear instructions have been issued to district administrations to maintain smooth operations throughout the season, so that no farmer faces any inconvenience.</p><p>To strengthen monitoring and efficiency, the state has introduced several technology-enabled systems including the Tuhar Token app, GPS-based transportation, the Satark App, and a dedicated command-and-control centre. Shri Sai said that each step is designed with a single priority in mind: to ensure convenience, guarantee fair procurement, dignity and secure timely payments for farmers.</p><p>Calling farmers, the “soul of Chhattisgarh,” Chief Minister said their unwavering confidence remains the true driving force of the state’s progress. He described the commencement of procurement as an opportunity to honour the diligence of farmers across the state.</p><p>With procurement now underway, an atmosphere of enthusiasm has been reported among farmers across districts. Shri Sai said that stronger transparency measures and improved digital systems will make this year’s procurement process smoother and more organised.</p><p>He added that the state’s journey toward prosperity moves ahead once again, guided by renewed hope and the unwavering trust of its farmers.</p>