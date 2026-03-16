Subsidy transforms Neeraj’s fortune, earns lakhs through Gerbera cultivation
With support from the National Horticulture Mission, Barabanki’s Neeraj Patel becomes self-reliant
Government offering 50% subsidy to encourage farmers, floriculture creating a new identity for them
Impact of government schemes: Farmers moving beyond traditional crops to adopt high-value cultivation like gerbera
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