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Subsidy transforms Neeraj’s fortune, earns lakhs through Gerbera cultivation

With support from the National Horticulture Mission, Barabanki’s Neeraj Patel becomes self-reliant Government offering 50% subsidy to encourage farmers, floriculture creating a new identity for them Impact of government schemes: Farmers moving beyond traditional crops to adopt high-value cultivation like gerbera
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:23 IST

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