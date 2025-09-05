Success of Investors’ Businesses is Our Guarantee: CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Interactive Session Yields ₹12,508 Crore Investment Proposals<br>MP’s PM MITRA Park to Provide New Vision and Direction for Textile Sector<br>Committed to Realising PM Shri Modi’s Pledge of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’<br>PM MITRA Park in Dhar: Decisive Step Towards Making India the World’s Textile Capital—Bhoomi Pujan Soon<br>Investment of ₹1 Lakh Crore in PM MITRA Parks to Provide 10 Lakh Jobs Across India<br>Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Model State for Capital Investment<br>Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park Held in New Delhi</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that we are all keeping pace with the changing era with ever widening horizon of hopes and opportunities. He described the present moment as a golden opportunity for investment paving way for a brighter future. CM Dr. Yadav urged investors to confidently invest in Madhya Pradesh assuring them rich dividents. All government facilities are available to investors. The success of your businesses is guaranteed by our government. He said that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a model state for capital investment. Soon, the PM MITRA Park in Dhar will witness Bhoomi Pujan. He stated that this park is a decisive step towards making India the textile capital of the world. CM Dr. Yadav said that together, we will realise Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Make in India and Viksit Bharat.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park at Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi, on Wednesday. Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh was also present. Leading business tycoons, commercial houses and investors from the textile sector have attended the session. CM Dr. Yadav discussed in detail the immense potential for investment in the PM MITRA Park, to be established near Badnawar in Dhar district. He said that the park will play a crucial role in generating employment and driving economic growth across the states.</p><p><strong>Dhar PM MITRA Park Attracts ₹12,508 Cr Investment from 15 Companies</strong></p>.<p><strong>A Boost for MP under Prime Minister’s Initiative</strong></p><p>CM Dr. Yadav said that under the special initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country’s first PM MITRA Park is being established in Dhar district, with Bhoomi Pujan to be held soon. He said the Madhya Pradesh government has adopted the Prime Minister’s 5F Vision—Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—as a mission. The objective is to elevate the quality of indigenous textiles to world-class standards and expand their reach into global markets, with special focus on strengthening the entire value chain. CM Dr. Yadav added that Prime Minister Modi is consistently working to empower farmers, markets, and traditions at every level, giving the textile sector a new vision and direction.</p><p>The Chief Minister stated that since ancient times, India has led the world in textiles, spice trade, and gold ornaments. However, in the past, external forces tried to undermine this capacity due to lack of technology. He assured that the Central Government stands firmly with industrialists in challenging times, and under PM Modi’s leadership, the relief in import duties is a significant step to help revive industries.</p><p>CM Dr. Yadav,highlighting the state’s potential, said that Madhya Pradesh ranks seventh in cotton production in the country. With Gujarat being the top producer, establishing the PM MITRA Park between the two states is strategically important. Madhya Pradesh offers all facilities required for the park’s successful operation, from raw material availability to supporting infrastructure. He further emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is the land nurtured by the justice of Samrat Vikramaditya, where strong law and order have always been maintained.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh – An Ideal State for Investment</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh, located at the heart of India, offers multiple advantages for investors. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor passes through the state. Madhya Pradesh has 8 airports, and an extensive rail network connects it to all major cities of the country. He assured investors that wherever they wish to establish industries in the state, they will find land, power, water, approach roads, near-to-door connectivity, low labor costs, a skilled workforce, and every other required facility. He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country where industrial unrest has never occurred. The government will stand firmly by you at every step in the growth of your business. You will have complete freedom to conduct business here, along with guaranteed incentives for investment promotion, he said.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Emerging as a ‘Model State’</strong></p><p>CM Dr. Yadav stated that when it comes to investment, one name is resonating across the country, Madhya Pradesh. He said the state has emerged as the nation’s model state for investment. Rich in natural beauty, diverse vegetation, and abundant aquatic and wildlife, the sacred land of Madhya Pradesh welcomes all investors with open arms. He assured them that the state government will fulfill their every expectation and support them in realising their dreams. CM Dr. Yadav said, “We are making all necessary arrangements to ensure this.”</p><p><strong>PM MITRA Park to Strengthen India’s Position in Global Textile Market: Shri Giriraj Singh</strong></p><p>Union Textiles Minister Shri Giriraj Singh said that the energetic leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is in perfect alignment with the vision and resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that the PM MITRA Park in Dhar is not just an industrial project but a long-awaited solution to the textile industry’s decades-old demand. The park will give India a new identity in the global textile market and emerge as the country’s largest integrated textile hub. He added that Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision has always been that India should not remain confined to being just a production center, but take a leading role in the textile sector based on sustainability, innovation, and quality. The PM MITRA Park is a manifestation of that vision. With an end-to-end value chain — from cotton production to finished garment exports — the park will reduce industrial costs and significantly boost competitiveness. Shri Singh said that India has before it the opportunity of an approximately 800 billion-dollar global textile market, and the Central Government is taking every possible step to capture it. He highlighted the recent <strong>BharatTex</strong> event, which saw participation from more than 170 countries and hosted in-depth discussions on recycled fiber, new-age fiber, sustainability, and quality. He said it was a major opportunity for India to showcase its potential at the global level, with PM MITRA Parks playing a crucial role. Union Minister Shri Singh Said that the Government of India has taken strong measures such as concessions in cotton import duty, advance authorization, support for the MSME sector, and policy reforms based on industry inputs. He said the government is continuously and actively working to promote exports, open new markets, and give Indian industries a competitive edge globally. He urged industry leaders to aggressively expand exports and assured them that the Central Government will always stand firmly with them. Shri Singh said, “The PM MITRA Park will inject new energy into India’s textile sector in global competition and establish Madhya Pradesh as the frontrunner of this campaign.”</p><p><strong>Heritage of Maheshwari and Chanderi Being Linked with Modern Industrial Framework”: Union Secretary Smt. Rao</strong></p><p>Union Textiles Secretary Smt. Neelam Shami Rao said that Madhya Pradesh has set an example in the country by making greenfield land available for industrial development. Dhar’s PM MITRA Park is being developed over 2,158 acres and will be the largest and most cost-effective textile park in India. Its unique feature is the provision of a complete “Farm-to-Fashion” value chain—from cotton cultivation to textile production and garment exports—all in one place. She said the state has resolved to integrate its traditional strengths with modern infrastructure. By linking legacies like Maheshwari and Chanderi fabrics with advanced industrial frameworks and global markets, Madhya Pradesh has scripted a new chapter. A detailed plan worth nearly ₹2,000 crore has been prepared for this park, and environmental clearance has already been secured, sparing investors from additional formalities. Smt. Rao informed that the park will feature Zero Liquid Discharge CETP, SCADA-based utilities, a command-and-control center, testing and training facilities, industrial housing, and plug-and-play infrastructure. These cutting-edge facilities will allow industries to operate at global standards and boost competitiveness. She expressed confidence that the park will be fully operational in the next 14–16 months, directly benefiting not only industries but also farmers and weavers of Madhya Pradesh.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh: First State to Invite Investor Applications for PM MITRA Park– Union Additional Secretary Shri Kansal</strong></p><p>Union Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, Shri Rohit Kansal, said Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to invite applications from investors for the PM MITRA Park. He highlighted that scale, size, comprehensiveness, global standards, strong support from both state and central governments, incentives on payroll and overall expenses, and complete pre-approvals are its USP. He added that PM MITRA Parks, with global benchmarking, will be developed as smart and sustainable hubs.</p>.<p><strong>“PM MITRA Park to Elevate Investment, Exports and Employment”</strong> <strong>: Principal Secretary Shri Singh</strong></p><p>Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Singh, said the park will be a gamechanger not only for Madhya Pradesh but for the entire Indian textile sector. He informed that Madhya Pradesh accounts for 24% of the world’s non-GMO organic cotton and is known for producing extra-long staple cotton. In 2024–25, textile exports from the state exceeded ₹9,200 crore. He said that under the new Industrial Policy 2025, the state offers capital grants, interest subsidies, and export incentives, providing a strong base for investors. Madhya Pradesh also has a power capacity of over 31 GW (30% renewable energy) and industrial water availability of over 1,000 MCM. Institutions such as NIFT Bhopal, NID Bhopal, and the Global Skills Park will continue to supply skilled human resources for the park. Shri Singh said that the project is expected to generate about 2 lakh jobs and attract investments of over ₹10,000 crore. It will place Madhya Pradesh on a new growth trajectory in investment, exports, and employment, ensuring the state’s leading position on the global textile map.</p><p><strong>One-to-One Discussions with Industry Leaders</strong></p><p>During the interactive session, one-to-one meetings were held with leading players from the textile and garment sector. Principal Secretary Shri Singh briefed them about Dhar PM MITRA Park, state policies, and investment incentives. Notable participants included Trident Group Chairman Shri Rajinder Gupta, Vardhman Group Joint MD Shri Neeraj Jain, Sanatan Textiles Joint MD Shri Ajay Dattani, Shermanji Yarns MD Shri Ashu Jain, LNJ Bhilwara Group Joint MD Shri Rajeev Gupta, Jain Cord Industries MD Shri Anil Jain, along with members of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Apparel Export Promotion Council and BSL. These groups actively engaged in discussions on investment and collaboration opportunities. </p>