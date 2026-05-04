Sushasan Tihar: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai holds Jan Chaupal in Chandagarh

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reached the remote forest village of Chandagarh in Jashpur district as part of Sushasan Tihar, where he interacted directly with residents in an open Jan Chaupal held under a banyan tree.</p><p>On arrival, villagers welcomed the Chief Minister with great enthusiasm. He then proceeded to Bhaisamuda village in Pathalgaon block, where he offered prayers at the Bajrang Bali temple for the well-being and prosperity of the state. Following this, a Jan Chaupal was held under the shade of a banyan tree in the village.</p><p>Chief Minister said Sushasan Tihar, being held from May 1 to June 10, is aimed at taking governance closer to people and resolving issues at the local level. He said the purpose of the visit was to hear concerns directly and ensure their timely resolution.</p><p>During the interaction, he sought feedback from villagers on the availability of essential services, including ration supplies, drinking water, electricity and revenue-related issues. Officials were directed to address the concerns without delay.</p><p>Chief Minister also interacted with “Lakhpati Didis” Smt. Sumila Korwa and Smt. Pushplata Chauhan, appreciating their work. He noted that women associated with self-help groups are moving towards self-reliance through activities such as brick-making, running grocery shops and working as BC Sakhis.</p><p>He said that over 8 lakh women in the state have become “Lakhpati Didis”, while the number has crossed 3 crore across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.</p><p>Announcing development measures for Chandagarh and Bhaisamuda, Chief Minister spoke of plans for a community hall, a mini stadium and CC road, along with the provision of cricket kits and uniforms for children. He directed officials to identify suitable land for the community hall. He also reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes on the ground. Kalavati Chauhan informed that beneficiaries in the village are receiving support under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which Chief Minister noted with satisfaction.</p><p>Chief Minister also enquired about tendupatta collection work and also discussed benefits under the Charan Paduka Yojana. He said initiatives such as the Shri Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana are connecting people socially and culturally. He added that services such as income, caste and residence certificates are now being provided at the village level through Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras, along with access to banking and other online facilities.</p><p>During the Jan Chaupal, Chief Minister listened to the demands and concerns of villagers and instructed officials to ensure prompt resolution. He said the essence of good governance lies in delivering schemes to the last mile and ensuring timely benefits.</p><p>MLA Smt Gomati Sai, Principal Secretary Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Public Relations Commissioner Shri Rajat Bansal, Collector Shri Rohit Vyas, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Lal Umed Singh and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.</p>