Technology is Meaningful Only when it Serves Humanity—We will Adopt AI for Good Governance and Inclusive Development : CM Dr. Yadav

Will Work Fearlessly on all Possibilities of AI for State’s Development Investors Invited to Establish AI-Based Data Centers in State Madhya Pradesh to Soon Launch State AI Mission AI to be Utilized in Agriculture, Irrigation, Education, Healthcare, Tourism and Good Governance AI to be used for Promoting Religious Tourism and for Systematic Planning and Management of Simhastha Mahakumbh Chief Minister Dr. Yadav participates in India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi