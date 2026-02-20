Technology is Meaningful Only when it Serves Humanity—We will Adopt AI for Good Governance and Inclusive Development : CM Dr. Yadav
Will Work Fearlessly on all Possibilities of AI for State’s Development
Investors Invited to Establish AI-Based Data Centers in State
Madhya Pradesh to Soon Launch State AI Mission
AI to be Utilized in Agriculture, Irrigation, Education, Healthcare, Tourism and Good Governance
AI to be used for Promoting Religious Tourism and for Systematic Planning and Management of Simhastha Mahakumbh
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav participates in India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi
