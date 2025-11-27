<p><strong>XLRI - Xavier School of Management</strong>, Jamshedpur, a place where dreams are built, future leaders and CEOs are made, is a legend in its field. The moment one enters the campus, a sense of prestige and an overwhelming aura creeps in. There is no competition at XLRI when it comes to boardroom discussions, presentations, and debates; the institute not only teaches one to lead but also to live. The belief is that students should be developed into masters of all trades. Apart from academics, there are clubs related to sports, arts, and culture that make campus life more happening.</p><p><strong>Sports, Arts and Culture Arena at XLRI</strong></p><p>XLRI is a hub of all kinds of talents, be it bending like Beckham or grooving like Michael Jackson. To promote these talents, various clubs and committees help students hone their skills. These clubs are the powerhouse of the campus, infusing energy and vibrancy at every corner of the concrete structures. They are named after the activities they conduct, such as the sports committee, known as SportsCom; the dramatics and cultural association, DRACULA (yes, too dramatic); and the adventure club, XLANC. All the festivals and concerts that XLRI is famous for are the brainchild of these committees. The festivals are not just limited to the in-house family but also to the general public. The competitions are intra-college and of national level, no less. How can one not want to be a part of such elegance!</p>.<p><strong>The Committees that Make the XLRI Life Happening</strong></p>.<p><strong>SportsCom</strong></p><p>SportsCom is the sports committee of XLRI, the driving force behind the institute’s vibrant sports culture, dedicated to fostering a holistic, active lifestyle among the student community.</p><p> They organise Ensemble-Valhalla (EV), the annual B-school sports festival of XLRI, where teams from prestigious colleges like IIMs and other top institutes from all over India participate, with the XL team usually emerging as the overall champions. The three-day sports event, along with the cultural committees, organises entertainment programmes such as stand-up comedies and live concerts by popular artists. This year, the event was graced by Kaustubh Agarwal (stand-up comedian) and Devendra Pal Singh (Punjabi music artist), and ended with a bang featuring Sunidhi Chauhan’s groovy numbers. During the 3 days of Ensemble-Valhalla, XLRI hosts over 60 events, with a footfall of over 15,000.</p><p> Apart from EV, SportsCom organises the XL–IIMC Sports Meet (National), the most awaited sports tournament, which highlights the rivalry between the two prestigious B-schools of India.</p><p> They also conduct CricBlitz, Ratanjee, and XL Futsal League (Intra-College). These intra-college events are designed to blend intense competition with unique formats (such as bidding for players) to maximise participation and foster a sense of community.Ratanjee is the traditional opening tournament that introduces the junior batch to the competitive XL sporting culture.</p><p> Another sports extravaganza is the X-Fact, a cricket tournament where XLRI Teams and XLRI Stakeholders compete for the winner’s trophy. Amazing, isn’t it!</p><p><strong>DRACULA</strong></p><p>Not your regular nightrider! DRACULA is the Dramatics and Cultural Association of XLRI. They actively promote and support artists across diverse disciplines, including Dance, Dramatics, Fine Arts, Creative Writing, Debate, and Quizzing, with over 40 committed individuals working relentlessly to advance their specific activities. They orchestrate major intra-XLRI cultural events such as the Weekender, Prom, and Open Mic. <strong>The Weekender</strong>, one of DRACULA’s hallmark events, is a two-day cultural spectacle that brings together the spirit of art, literature, drama and quizzing. In October 2025, they also celebrated Halloween with a captivating lineup.</p><p>“<em>The House of Dracula fosters a creative and collaborative environment where students can express themselves freely, pushing boundaries and bringing the spirit of the arts to life at XLRI</em>,” says Dracula Secretary, Simran</p><p><strong>SPICMACAY</strong></p><p>The SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) chapter at XLRI Jamshedpur is a passionate, student-driven initiative committed to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural legacy on campus and anchored in the national movement’s mission to bring classical art forms to young audiences. Their flagship events are Anubhuti and Jalsa. SPICMACAY’s XLRI chapter is rooted in volunteerism and experiential learning.</p><p><strong>Anubhuti</strong>, an evocative night of music and art, features mesmerising performances by renowned classical and folk artists like Rudra Veena maestros. It also has captivating flute recitals and soul-stirring Qawwali sessions.</p><p>The other flagship event is <strong>JALSA</strong>, a spirited <strong>Garba Night filled with colourful traditional attire, high-energy dance</strong>, and authentic folk music, bringing the entire XLRI community together to celebrate India’s festive spirit and regional traditions with full vibrancy.</p><p><strong>FLIX</strong></p><p>Reminds us of our go-to OTT and works on similar lines. FLIX is the official film and entertainment committee of XLRI Jamshedpur. FLIX&#39;s core objective has been to foster an appreciation for cinema and visual media, while also providing technical and content support across the institute. They have reached excellent milestones with their initiatives - <em>Euphoria: Extended Cut – The Student Film Festival and Euphoria - Director's Cut</em>, with nationwide participation and ₹35,000 in prizes. They collaborated with PJP Cinepolis (Jamshedpur), Unstop (National Platform), SMAAASH and Director Samarth Mahajan, achieving 15,000+ online impressions, 6 lakh+ worth sponsorships (cash &amp; kind), and record student participation across India. In their debut, they received 50K+ social media views, which is highly remarkable.</p><p>"<em>XLRI thrives on a vibrant culture that celebrates diversity and unity through countless events. As the Secretary of FLIX, I take pride in leading a team that enriches this spirit by bringing people together through the universal language of cinema and visual storytelling - thus offering both creativity and a much-needed breather amid the rigors of MBA life. In the coming years, we aim to extend this cultural celebration beyond campus, opening our doors to the wider Jamshedpur community and embracing their rich traditions as well</em>." - Sagnik Dutta, FLIX Secretary.</p><p><strong>XLANC</strong></p><p>XLRI’s Adventure and Nature Club is committed to reconciling people with nature and adventure through impactful programming and vibrant student engagement. The club’s motive is to inspire personal growth, outdoor exploration, and environmental stewardship through carefully curated events and skill-building workshops. <strong>Maelstorm</strong> is XLANC’s major two-day flagship event, featuring activities such as paintball, bull riding, zorbing, a campus-wide plantation drive (with over 40 participants), and a creative pottery workshop. At Maelstorm, they also conduct a Dalma Trek, which takes students on an iconic trip to the Dalma hills near Jamshedpur. As a part of XLRI <strong>Homecoming</strong>, they also conduct Chill Zone, which includes interactive stalls, a face-painting corner, pottery, caricature art, and collaboration with the Silent Tails NGO to support stray animals.</p><p>“<em>At XLANC, we believe that reconnecting with nature is the purest way to reconnect with ourselves. As the Adventure and Nature Club of XLRI, we create opportunities for students to pause, breathe, and rediscover balance amid the rigours of MBA life. Through treks, workshops and outdoor experiences, we aim to bring peace to the mind, strength to the body, and joy to the soul</em>” — Pratishtha Sinha, XLANC, Secretary.</p><p><strong>XLRI Just the Right Spot for a Holistic Development</strong></p><p>It is no doubt why it is said that XLRI builds all-round leaders, not just boardroom CEOs. These Sports, Culture and Art clubs not only refine the inner talents of the students, but they also give them the physical and mental development required for holistic growth. It will not be wrong to say that XLRI builds artistic managers rather than just corporate leaders. The B-school is a stage where stories are not just limited to boardrooms but where timeless legacies are built.</p><p><strong>Click to know more:</strong> <a href="https://www.xlri.ac.in/" rel="nofollow">https://www.xlri.ac.in/</a></p>