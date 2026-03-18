The double-engine government has established a new model of security, development, employment, and good governance over the past 9 years: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the book “Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh” on the completion of 9 years of unprecedented development and sustained prosperity in Uttar Pradesh The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s achievements over the past 9 years along with the transformed image of Uttar Pradesh This transformation is the result of the policies of the double-engine government, the tireless efforts of party workers, the spirit of service among public representatives, and the support of the people: Chief Minister Through dialogue, not only will the achievements of the past 9 years be shared, but a vision for future development will also be charted: Chief Minister