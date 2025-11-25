The flag of Dharma, whose light spreads peace and happiness across the world, has once again been hoisted atop the summit: Dr. Mohan Bhagwat

<p><strong>We must inspire the world to live virtuous lives, guided by the example of the righteous, taking lessons from the Kovidara tree and the Sun: Bhagwat</strong></p><p>On the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami, the fifth day of the bright fortnight of Margashirsha, Ayodhya and indeed the entire world witnessed the completion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Speaking at the ceremony of hoisting the saffron flag atop the temple on Tuesday, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said, “Today is a day of great significance for all of us.”</p><p>He reflected on the fulfillment of long-cherished dreams, tireless efforts, and countless sacrifices. “Ashok Singhal Ji must have truly found peace today. Mahant Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj, Dalmia Ji, and innumerable saints, householders, and students have persevered and sacrificed. Those who could not witness this moment also longed for this temple, which has now been realized. Today, the classical process of temple construction is complete, and the flag has been hoisted. It is a historic and deeply fulfilling moment, a day of fulfillment and reaffirmation of the resolve passed down by our ancestors.”</p><p>Dr. Bhagwat further said, “The flag of Ramrajya, which once flew in Ayodhya, spreading peace and joy across the world, has now risen again to its rightful pinnacle. We have witnessed this in our own lifetime. This flag is a symbol of dharma. Just as it took time to hoist it so high, it took decades to build this temple. Even setting aside five centuries of longing, the last 30 years involved tireless effort. Through this temple, we have elevated the values that safeguard the well-being of the entire world. The saffron color of the flag represents dharma itself.”</p><p>He explained that the Kovidara symbol on the Dharma flag is rooted in the traditions of the Raghukul, resembling the Kachnar tree while combining qualities of the Mandar and Parijat trees. “Trees stand in the sun, provide shade, bear fruit, and share it with others. ‘Vrikshah Satpurushaah Iva’ meaning, trees are like virtuous people. If we are to live such a life, we must remain committed to righteousness, even amidst adversity, scarcity, or a world consumed by selfishness.”</p><p>Dr. Bhagwat highlighted that the Kachnar tree is medicinal and edible, symbolizing a life of usefulness and virtue. Similarly, the Sun represents brilliance and unwavering determination. “It's a chariot, with a single wheel, no clear path, seven horses, reins held by a serpent, and a charioteer without legs, yet it traverses the sky from east to west every day, tirelessly achieving its purpose. Accomplishment comes through self-reliance.”</p><p>Reflecting on history, he noted that Hindu society has demonstrated resilience over five centuries of struggle. Ram Lalla has arrived, and the temple stands today. “Truth is eternal, represented by Omkar. We must establish an India that shares this truth with the world. Our resolve has borne fruit. The work of creating an India that spreads dharma, knowledge, shelter, and positive outcomes globally has begun. Keeping this symbol in mind, we must work together, continuously, even in adversity.”</p><p>The RSS chief emphasized: *“Etaddeshaprasutasya Sakashadagrajanmanah”, those born in this land must live lives that inspire the world. “Svaam svaam charitam shiksharan pruthivyaam sarvamanavaah”, all humanity should learn from the character of Indians. We must build an India that embodies supreme glory, spreads happiness and peace, and delivers the fruits of development. This is the expectation of the world and our duty.”</p><p>Concluding his address, he said, “Shri Ram Lalla is present among us. Drawing inspiration from Him, we must accelerate our work. As Ramdas Swami said, ‘Swapni je dekhiley raatri, tete taisechi hotase’, what was dreamt is now even grander than imagined. I extend my best wishes to all followers of Sanatan Dharma and citizens of India, hoping this sacred moment instills penance, devotion, and determination in our hearts.”</p>