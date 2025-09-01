The Most Hypnotic Madhya Pradesh

<p>The heart of India, "Madhya Pradesh", is blessed by unparalleled natural beauty. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Madhya Pradesh is one of the most hypnotic states having abundance of natural beauty all around. Visitors keep visiting captivated by its charm. The state has the ability to attract tourists of all age groups.</p><p>The conventional notion of tourism has changed over the decades. Tourism has become an industry. With our well-built policies and forward-looking decisions, the tourism sector is rapidly expanding. It is a universally accepted fact that tourism is one of the highest employment-generating sectors. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, "Incredible India" has gained a global recognition, which has positively impacted the tourism industry in all states. With the growth of domestic tourism, a fast developing state like Madhya Pradesh has been directly benefitted.</p><p>For the peace-loving people of Madhya Pradesh, it is a matter of honour that the state now shines like a pole star on the global tourism map. The strength of our tourism is its richness, diversity, responsibility and safety.</p><p>New branches of tourism have emerged in the state—be it natural, cultural, spiritual, wildlife, rural, adventure, agricultural, film, or the medical tourism. With these new dimensions, Madhya Pradesh is being recognized as a multi-dimensional tourism state.</p><p>The number of tourists visiting the state is increasing every year. Last year, Madhya Pradesh received the highest number of tourists in the country. Our natural beauty, wildlife, religious sites, attractive historical heritage and lush green forests are our unique strengths. Our forests are living entity. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in India. The Chambal River is the cleanest and is home to protected gharials. Thousands of devotees come from far and wide to visit the sacred Narmada River. With the vision of PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh has become the only state in India with cheetahs, now thriving at Kuno-Palpur.</p><p>Sites like Sanchi, Khajuraho, and Bhimbetka are internationally known and are our global cultural identity. Now, several more sites are set to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, including Gwalior Fort, Khooni Bhandara in Burhanpur, Chambal stone art sites, Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhojpur, Gond monuments of Ramnagar in Mandla and Dhamnar in Mandsaur. Additionally, Narmada Parikrama, Gond art, and the Bhagoria festival have emerged prominently on the tourism map. Madhya Pradesh has taken a lead in proposing 18 new sites for including in World Heritage List.</p><p>Under PM Modi’s leadership, the central government has given new direction to Madhya Pradesh’s tourism. We are receiving full support. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to initiate the Eco-Sensitive Zonal Master Plan, already implemented in Satpura National Park and Bori Wildlife Sanctuary, two of our 27 parks and sanctuaries. Several heritage tourism projects have also been launched.</p><p>With strengthened infrastructure, continuous improvements in road connectivity and expanded railway facilities supported by the central government, the tourism industry is flourishing. Investment is steadily increasing—recently, investment proposals worth ₹3,000 crore were received at the Rewa Tourism Conclave. Facilities at tourist destinations are being upgraded. PM Shri Tourism Air Service has been launched, connecting Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, and Singrauli.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a cultural and spiritual revival, with spiritual tourism expanding rapidly. The city of Ujjain, Lord Shri Mahakal, is world-famous. Last year, 70 million devotees visited Shri Mahakal Lok. We are working to further on rich the contribution of spiritual tourism to the state’s GDP.</p><p>Orchha is home to the only temple in the world where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king and receives a Guard of Honour—a unique spiritual tradition. The Gwalior Fort holds historical importance, being the site of the earliest recorded use of zero, inscribed in the 9th-century Chaturbhuj Temple, also known as the “Temple of Zero”.</p><p>Religious events are being given new dimensions. The divine procession of Lord Shri Mahakal has been made a unique event. Festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami are now celebrated across the state as public event.</p><p>Plans are underway to develop spiritual and cultural monuments at religiously significant sites, such as: Sant Ravidas Lok, Sagar, Rani Durgavati Memorial, Jabalpur, Devi Lok, Sehore, Shri Ram Raja Lok, Orchha, Shri Hanuman Lok, Pandhurna, Shri Pashupatinath Lok, Mandsaur, Shri Parshuram Lok, Janapav Mahu. Maharana Pratap Lok, Bhopal, Bhadvamata Lok, Neemuch , Rani Avantibai Memorial, Jabalpur, Maa Narmada Mahalok, Amarkantak, Anuppur, Devi Ahilya Lok, Khargone, Naglawadi Lok, Barwani.</p><p>While spiritual and cultural tourism is thriving, film tourism is also growing rapidly. Madhya Pradesh offers attractive facilities for film production. Many famous movies have been shot here, providing local artists with opportunities and promoting homestays. The number of homestays is increasing, helping tourists experience the rural culture of the state. Currently, 100 tourist villages have been developed, with over 470 homestays.</p><p>Pranpur, India’s first Handloom Village, has gained global recognition. Tourists are now becoming familiar with tribal art forms like Gond painting, Bhil art, and Mandana.</p><p>Our goal is to expand tourism industry so its full potential for employment generation can be realized. In 2024, over 13.41 crore ourists visited the state—a record-breaking number. The number of foreign tourists is also increasing. Movement in parks like Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Panna, and Pench has increased. The state's initiatives for economic investment have directly impacted tourism.</p><p>With active participation of local communities, support from industry groups, and commitment from the state government, the tourism sector will play a crucial role in the development of Madhya Pradesh.</p>