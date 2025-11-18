The new Uttar Pradesh has zero tolerance for crime: Chief Minister
Criminals will face strict consequences: CM Yogi
Gorakhpur’s Regional Forensic Science Laboratory upgraded to A-Class
Chief Minister inaugurates project worth ₹72.78 crore
Upgraded Forensic Science Lab will transform modern policing: Chief Minister
2.19 lakh police personnel recruited in eight years: CM Yogi
Before 2017, UP had only four forensic labs; today, there are 12, with six more under construction: CM
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.