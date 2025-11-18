The new Uttar Pradesh has zero tolerance for crime: Chief Minister

Criminals will face strict consequences: CM Yogi Gorakhpur’s Regional Forensic Science Laboratory upgraded to A-Class Chief Minister inaugurates project worth ₹72.78 crore Upgraded Forensic Science Lab will transform modern policing: Chief Minister 2.19 lakh police personnel recruited in eight years: CM Yogi Before 2017, UP had only four forensic labs; today, there are 12, with six more under construction: CM