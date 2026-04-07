Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

The Yogi Cabinet approves the ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana

The govt will preserve memorials of pioneers of social justice Comprehensive beautification of statues of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotiba Phule, Maharishi Valmiki, and other great personalities Special programs to be held in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies on April 14, with public representatives informing citizens Development of 10 memorials in every constituency; ₹403 crore to transform the state’s cultural landscape
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 09:32 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us