The Yogi Cabinet approves the ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana

The govt will preserve memorials of pioneers of social justice Comprehensive beautification of statues of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotiba Phule, Maharishi Valmiki, and other great personalities Special programs to be held in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies on April 14, with public representatives informing citizens Development of 10 memorials in every constituency; ₹403 crore to transform the state’s cultural landscape