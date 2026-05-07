This is Era of Good Governance that Extends to Every Nook and Corner: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that intentions determine outcomes, and Madhya Pradesh has today emerged as a symbol of public welfare through good governance in the country. Opportunities for public welfare are available to everyone, but God supports those who genuinely work for the welfare of the people from the depths of their hearts. He said that the state government is moving forward with commitment, dedication, hard work and innovation towards public welfare. Today, every corner of the state is witnessing an era of good governance.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that while upholding the tradition of ‘Development through Heritage’, the government has adopted innovative approaches in the public interest and created new pathways for the state’s progress. He affirmed that no effort would be spared in serving the people of the state, ensuring their welfare and bringing prosperity into everyone’s lives. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing MLAs, public representatives and citizens from various districts of the state on Wednesday.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that ‘Sachcha Wada, Pakka kam’ is the guiding principle of the government. The state government is making extensive efforts to promote religious, cultural, spiritual and eco-tourism in the state. Increased tourism will generate more employment opportunities, directly benefiting the people of the state. He stated that the process of appointments in commissions, corporations, boards and development authorities is underway, and deserving individuals will be given opportunities to contribute to public welfare.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was felicitated by newly appointed Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of various corporations, boards and development authorities of the state and expressed gratitude during a dignified ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s Residence on Wednesday. MSME Minister Shri Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap was also present at the event.</p><p>During the ceremony, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the newly appointed Chairperson of Madhya Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Limited Shri Ramniwas Rawat, newly appointed Chairperson of Madhya Pradesh State Sahariya Development Authority Smt. Guddi Bai Adivasi, newly appointed Chairperson of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited Dr. Krishnapal Singh Yadav, Vice-Chairperson Shri Sanjeev Kankar, newly appointed Chairperson of Ratlam Development Authority Shri Manohar Porwal, Vice-Chairpersons Shri Govind Kakani and Shri Praveen Soni, newly appointed Chairperson of Madhya Pradesh State Fishermen Welfare Board Shri Mahesh Kewat and other public representatives. They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for entrusting them with responsibilities for public welfare. Public representatives also presented mementoes to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav</p>