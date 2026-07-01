Time limit for SIT probe in Ayodhya case extended

<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended the deadline until July 15 for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the donation-related case in the Ayodhya pilgrimage area. The SIT had sought additional time from the Chief Minister to conduct a comprehensive examination of the various aspects of the case. Accepting the request, he directed the SIT to submit its report by July 15.</p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who constituted the SIT at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had earlier made it clear that the SIT would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into every aspect of the case to establish the complete truth. He also stated that no guilty person would be spared under any circumstances.</p><p>On June 23, the SIT's chief member, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow Vijay Vishwas Pant, submitted the preliminary report to the Home Department, making several stringent recommendations. </p><p>Acting on these recommendations, the first FIR in the case was registered on June 25 at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station based on a written complaint filed by Trust member Krishnamohan. The FIR named eight accused persons along with several unidentified individuals. All eight named accused have since been arrested.</p>