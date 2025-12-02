Tourism Service Regulations 2025 Notified; Yogi Government Implements Major Reforms

<p><strong>New regulations introduced for the Tourism Cadre; posts to be filled through both direct recruitment and promotion</strong></p><p><strong>Lucknow, December 2.</strong> The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major step toward structural reforms in the Tourism Department. In line with the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has notified the <em>Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Tourism Service Regulations–2025</em>, implementing extensive structural changes within the department. With the enforcement of the new regulations, all previous rules, orders, and guidelines have been repealed.</p><h3><strong>New Regulations Strengthen the Recruitment Process</strong></h3><p>Under the newly introduced regulations, posts in the subordinate tourism service cadre—such as Publication Officer, Deputy District Tourism Officer, and Tourism Information Officer—will now be filled through both direct recruitment as well as promotion. According to the department, candidates for the post of Publication Officer will be selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, while recruitment for the posts of Tourism Information Officer will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.<br>This new system is expected to make the selection process more transparent and competitive.</p><h3><strong>Comprehensive Provisions for Service Structure</strong></h3><p>The new regulations include provisions related to appointments, service conditions, promotions, qualifications, seniority, and other administrative aspects. Principal Secretary Tourism, Amrit Abhijat, stated that these regulations will ensure a coordinated, efficient, and modern service structure within the Tourism Department.</p><p><br>The state government believes that these reforms will accelerate tourism development in Uttar Pradesh and enhance administrative efficiency.</p>