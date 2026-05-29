True patriotism lies in repaying the debt to one’s motherland: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Gramin Sainik Hospital in Tajopur village of Mau district CM: The dream of Viksit Bharat will be fulfilled only when villages become self-reliant Chief Minister describes the Tajopur model as a living example of nation-building, rural self-reliance, and the spirit of “Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi” Mau, once struggling with an identity crisis, is now gaining a new identity because of these institutions: Chief Minister