Ujjain is the center of the country's spiritual energy and Baba Mahakal is the source of energy: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave held in Ujjain RoohMantic</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that Ujjain is the soul of the country. It is the main center of religious, cultural and spiritual energy of the country and the basic foundation of this energy is Baba Mahakal himself. He said that Baba Mahakal is the center of natural energy that keeps the entire animate and inanimate world moving. Due to his blessings, this city has become "The Best Religious and Spiritual Destination" by gaining fame as the carrier of the religious faith and traditions of the country. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that this glorious form of Ujjain was not created just like that. There is a long story behind it. After the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the identity, attraction and faith of Ujjain city have become global. Now devotees and tourists from the country and abroad are coming here in large numbers.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the inaugural function of the second Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave 'Rooh Mantic' at Hotel Anjushree in Ujjain on Wednesday. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat formally inaugurated the conclave by lighting the lamp. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and Union Minister Shri Shekhawat released the book Faith and Flow during the conclave in Ujjain.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Ujjain is the city of time calculation. Today is the time of India and the whole world is looking towards India with hopeful eyes. Earlier, the countries of the world which were competing with India, today all of them consider themselves followers of India. Lord Krishna acquired many arts and knowledge in Ujjain's Sandipani Ashram. There is no better place in the world than India for self-introspection. Today the country may have boundaries, but there are no boundaries of religion and culture. Indian culture has spread to Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Baba Mahakal's temple is built on one thousand bigha land in Ujjain. We worship God in various forms. Guru Maharaj is being worshipped with Nirankari Bhaav in Shri Anandpur Dham.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that God has taught us to live in harmony with nature. Use the capabilities of the body with devotion to God. Public welfare through pilgrimage along with tourism has been envisioned through this event. Prime Minister Shri Modi has given the vision to accelerate spiritual tourism in India. Devi Ahilya Bai built the temple of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi. King Vikramaditya of Ujjain had built the temple 2000 years ago, which was demolished during the period of Babar. The old Parliament House of the country is built on the design of the temple of Morena and the new building is built on the design of the Bijapur temple of Vidisha, this is a matter of pride for us. Our temples can also be the basis of democracy. Expressing happiness, he said that representatives from Tirupati Balaji Trust, Shirdi Sai Baba Trust, Kashi Vishwanath Trust have also come to this conclave. We will also get suggestions and experiences from them to take Madhya Pradesh further ahead in the field of religious tourism.</p><p><strong>Ujjain's spiritual heritage is giving a new direction to spiritual tourism at the global level</strong></p><p>Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the spiritual heritage of Ujjain is not only enriching the cultural stream of India, but is also giving a new direction to spiritual tourism at the global level. He said that in the tourism policy, we have made big provisions for the development of religious and spiritual tourism centers that enhance the cultural strength of the country. He said that such events will take India's culture and tourism to new heights on the world stage. He said that many cultures were born in the world, but Indian culture is still alive. Our culture faced attacks for 2000 years, even faced slavery for 200 years, but even today Indian culture is rich. Two and a half thousand years ago, when man was searching for his existence in the world, there was a tradition of pilgrimage in India. He told that pilgrimage is in our sanskaar. His grandmother used to go on pilgrimage by bullock cart.</p>.<p>Union Minister Shri Shekhawat said that Adi Shankaracharya introduced the world to Indian culture by travelling 24 thousand kilometres from Kerala to Persia. He said that during the British period, writers interpreted Indian diversity in their own way, but even today India is one and united India. An example of this is Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, where people of every faith, creed and sect came together on one platform and gave the message of world peace. Hundreds of years ago, when the infrastructure was not so developed, even then people used to go for pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath. During the tenure of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country's economy has grown rapidly. The number of tourists in Ujjain has increased. The number of people who used to come in a year earlier, now come in one to one and a half weeks.</p><p><strong>There is competition among states to develop tourism potential</strong></p><p>The Union Minister said that today there is competition among states to develop tourism possibilities. Madhya Pradesh is the heart of Incredible India. Madhya Pradesh has immense possibilities in the tourism sector. Madhya Pradesh has properly explored its tourism sector and has left Rajasthan behind in this matter. Shri Shekhawat said that India has the most ancient tradition and heritage in the world. Domestic tourism is increasing in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, India has become a center of attraction in the world. Today the country is going through a cultural renaissance. The outlook of Indians towards the country has changed. Children of the new generation no longer wish to go to other countries. Our countrymen have started taking pride in their tradition and culture. India will soon become the third largest economy in the world. He said that Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has got the opportunity to serve Mahakal the most.</p><p><strong>Ujjain is progressing rapidly with ultra-modern facilities: Spiritual Guru Shri Dheer</strong></p><p>Spiritual Guru and motivational speaker of ISKCON temple, Ujjain, Shri Dheer Gaur Das Prabhu said that the number of tourists increases only when development work is done according to the new needs in the pilgrimage sites. Ujjain is a living example of this. Many cities in the world have been developed for a special purpose. Like Las Vegas in America, Mumbai, Surat and Ujjain in India. Ujjain is progressing rapidly with ultra-modern facilities. There are top 10 cities in the world, which have a special identity for religious tourism. These include 4 cities of India - Prayagraj (20 crore tourists per year), Ayodhya (3 crore tourists per year), Tirupati Balaji (3 to 4 crore tourists per year) and Varanasi. He expressed hope that very soon our Ujjain will also be included in this list. Appreciating the far-sighted thinking of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, he said that the state government has resolved to develop Shri Krishna Patheya. 2.5 percent of India's GDP comes only from spiritual tourism. There is a need to increase it further.</p><p>Chairman of the National Tourism Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mr Anil Parashar said that in the last one year, 140 foreign nationals have come to India. 66 crore people visited the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh held this year. About 13.5 lakh people visited Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The number of devotees has also increased in Kashi Vishwanath. Preparations are underway for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. New bridges, roads and ghats are being prepared here. In future, Ujjain will become a global center of religious tourism.</p><p>CEO and Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dr. Ranjit Mehta said that organizing this Spiritual Tourism Conclave in Ujjain is a big event in the changing global scenario. Spiritual tourism is progressing rapidly in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Ujjain has a distinct identity all over the world. Our organization is ready to work with the state government on all possiblities of tourism.</p><p>Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal, President of Madhya Pradesh Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that in ancient times India was known for its spiritual tourism. We have to revive it. There are Jyotirlinga scholars in Ujjain and Omkareshwar in the state. We will work to make the Simhastha event grand and divine.</p><p><strong>The number of tourists is continuously increasing in Madhya Pradesh</strong></p><p>Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Shri Shiv Shekhar Shukla said that after the Covid period, 11 crore tourists arrived in Madhya Pradesh in the year 2023 and 13 crore in the year 2024. Tourism in the state is developing at the rate of 20 percent per year. Ujjain is at the top among the religious tourist places of the state, where 7 crore people visited last year. Tourism has reached new heights with the construction of Mahakal Lok. Maihar was in second place and Amarkantak in third place. Every possible facility is being arranged for tourists at all religious tourist places. He informed that a 109 feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya has been installed in Omkareshwar. To speed up the development work here, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has approved a mega project of Rs 2200 crore. Tourists will be introduced to the philosophy of Vedanta and Advaita here. Janapav tourist place is also being developed in Indore district near Ujjain. In Jabalpur, the heritage of places associated with Rani Durgavati and other great men is being preserved. The banks of Narmada Maiyya are being developed in Amarkantak. Special trains are being run from Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Puri and other major religious places.</p><p>Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment (Independent Charge) and Minister in charge of Ujjain district Shri Gautam Tetwal, MLA Shri Anil Jain Kaluhera, public representatives, all senior officers of the state's tourism and culture department, representatives from various states and experts related to spiritual tourism were present at the conclave. In various sessions of the conference, detailed discussions were held on the possibilities of spiritual tourism, investment opportunities, infrastructure development and global participation.</p><p><strong>Roundtable conference was held with representatives of organizations in Ruhmatic Spiritual Conclave</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav held a roundtable conference with representatives of major organizations working in the spiritual and wellness sector. During the Ruhmatic Spiritual Conclave in Ujjain, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav apprised all the representatives about the impact and achievements of spiritual tourism in the state. There was a special discussion on the major provisions and benefits of the investment policy in the tourism sector of the state. Along with this, he also urged everyone to work together to promote spiritual tourism in the state and conduct activities.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state has a wonderful confluence of religious places and natural beauty, which can be developed as a center of spiritual tourism. The government is committed to provide all the necessary facilities and infrastructure development for conducting wellness activities. He also sought suggestions from everyone so that a comprehensive action plan can be made. This initiative will not only promote tourism, but will also give a new identity to the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the state.</p><p>Sage Group's Founder Chairman and PHDCCI's Madhya Pradesh Chapter President Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal said that they are working to establish Medicity in Bhopal and Indore. Along with this, plans are being made to invest in the hospitality sector in Bhopal and Omkareshwar. PHDCCI's CEO and Secretary General Dr. Ranjit Mehta said that he is working on a plan to open a golf resort in Madhya Pradesh. Radisson's Director and Sales Mr. Amit Singh said that their hotel is going to open in Ujjain soon. And in the near future, 3 more hotels will be opened in the state. Indigo's Associate Director Mr. Vikrant Deshmukh said that the number of flights will be increased in view of the upcoming Simhastha.</p><p>Mr Anil Parashar from Tourism Committee of PHDCCI, Mr Samit Garg, President of Event and Entertainment Management Association, Mr Jai Thakor, Co-founder and Chairman of E Factor Experience Limited, Dr Rekha Chaudhary, Founder of World Digital Detox Day, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Mr Shiv Shekhar Shukla, administrative officers and representatives of various organizations were present in the roundtable conference.</p>