Under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, Uttar Pradesh has been transformed through the Double-engine govt, emerging as the country’s growth engine

Prime Minister Modi, elected from Varanasi for a third consecutive term, sets a new record as India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister Projects such as Jewar Airport, the Ganga Expressway, India’s first Rapid Rail, AIIMS, the fertilizer plant, semiconductor unit, the Saryu Canal National Project, and the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project have given Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity Development has advanced alongside faith through initiatives such as the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prayagraj Mahakumbh, and Deepotsav