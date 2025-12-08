Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, integrated e-challan system to strengthen road safety; UP set to become a leading state

<p><strong>Lucknow, December 08.</strong><br>Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is integrating the e-challan process to enhance road safety and reduce road accidents. As part of this initiative, the Traffic Police and the Transport Department are jointly undertaking key steps such as expanding the e-challan portal, improving accident data analysis, and linking insurance data.</p><p>The integration process includes connecting the VAHAN and SARATHI applications with the e-challan system and developing an online dashboard for accident data collection. Efforts are also underway to link vehicle insurance with the e-challan system. These measures are expected to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities. The state government believes that these steps will provide a new direction to road safety efforts in Uttar Pradesh.</p><h2><strong>Integration process of the e-challan portal begins in 17 districts</strong></h2><p>A comprehensive action plan is being implemented to improve road safety and reduce fatalities in road accidents. After approval in a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, the UP Transport Department and the Directorate of Traffic, in collaboration with the Traffic Police, have accelerated the integration of the e-challan process across the state.</p><p>In the first phase, challans issued by both the Traffic Police and Transport Department are being integrated into the e-challan portal. The process has already commenced through NIC in 17 districts of the state and will soon be expanded to the remaining districts. This integration will make challan tracking easier and enable faster action against defaulter vehicle owners.</p><h2><strong>Online dashboard to be developed for accident data collection</strong></h2><p>The UP Transport Department has completed the integration of all challans linked to driving licenses through the SARATHI portal. Additionally, an AI-based platform is being developed to integrate the VAHAN and SARATHI apps, e-DAR, iRAD, and e-challan portals.</p><p>An online dashboard for accident data collection and analysis is also being developed. The Transport Department has already started data feeding related to road accidents and challans in all districts through the e-DAR and iRAD apps, and corrective measures are being implemented based on this analysis.</p><h2><strong>E-challan to be integrated with vehicle insurance</strong></h2><p>Plans are underway to integrate e-challans with vehicle insurance and increase insurance premiums for vehicles with more than five challans. This will help ensure faster treatment and compensation processes online in case of road accidents.</p><p>In the meeting held in November, insurance representatives gave in-principle approval to the proposal but clarified that any change in premium rates would only be possible through IRDAI.</p><p>In addition, traffic police and enforcement teams are being equipped with modern electronic devices to make challan enforcement more effective. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these initiatives will serve as a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in road safety.</p>