Unimaginable Development in Two Years: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Becomes Naxal-Free<br>42 Naxalites Surrender in 42 Days<br>CM Congratulates Brave Police Officers Who Volunteered for Duty in Naxal-Affected Regions<br>Speedy Implementation of the River-Linking Project<br>Target to Bring 10 Million Hectares Under Irrigation in the Next Five Years<br>Industrial Landscape of State Transformed<br>Turning Waste into Value: Energy Being Produced from Garbage and Crop Residue<br>Chief Minister Releases Books Showcasing Achievements<br>CM Dr. Yadav Briefs Media on Two Years of Government Achievements</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are witnesses to the speedy development works carried out in the state. In a short tenure of just two years, the state government has transformed the development landscape of Madhya Pradesh. The development achieved in these two years is remarkable. Within just two years, Madhya Pradesh has become completely free from Naxalism—a problem that persisted for decades. This has removed a major obstacle from the state’s path of progress.</p><p>In the MMC zone (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), 42 Naxalites surrendered within 42 days, choosing to join the mainstream and embrace a life of development.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that the commitment shown by our brave police officers in eliminating the “Lal Salaam” is truly extraordinary. They voluntarily asked for duty postings in Naxal-affected regions, set their own targets, and achieved them.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that the government has tried to work in every sector. The performance of all departments over the last two years and their targets for the upcoming three years have been reviewed and discussed. All ministers presented reports of their respective departments. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are moving forward with a commitment to development and service. The current global situation and emerging opportunities are also becoming increasingly favourable for us.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing media representatives on Friday at a press conference focused on “Two Years of Development and Service” held at the Kushabhau Thakre International convention centre.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the National River-Linking Projects are being successfully implemented in the state. After the Ken–Betwa and PKC projects, the state is moving rapidly towards the Tapti Mega Groundwater Recharge Project. He said that under the Ken–Betwa project, a new sub-project named Mandakini–Chitrakoot has been prepared. This will ensure adequate water availability around Chitrakoot Dham and also facilitate electricity generation. He added that under the river-linking initiative, the government aims to irrigate more than 10 million hectares of agricultural land in the next five years.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Naxal activities in the state began around 1988–90. There was a time when police buses were set on fire, and even a minister was killed by Naxalites, while both the central and state governments were under the Congress. Today, we take pride in the fact that under the guidance of the Central Government, the State Government has completely eliminated Naxalism from Madhya Pradesh within the set deadline. After 35 years, Madhya Pradesh has become fully Naxal-free. Some brave personnel also sacrificed their lives in this campaign. Inspector Ashish Sharma was martyred last year after receiving a promotion. With the surrender of two Naxalites yesterday, the number of Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh has now become zero.</p><p>The state government has prepared a rehabilitation plan for surrendered Naxalites. In the past 42 days, 42 Naxalites have surrendered, and 10 have been neutralized. We will develop a system that will ensure that the Naxalite movement can never re-establish itself. The State Government has coordinated effectively with all neighboring states.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that through the Ken–Betwa river-linking project, a major campaign for water conservation has begun in the state. After the agreement for the Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal project, both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are now receiving adequate water. Work is also underway on the Tapti Water Recharge Project in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra. In the ₹1 lakh crore PKC project, ₹90,000 crore is being provided by the Government of India. Similarly, ₹70,000 crore is being provided by the Central Government for the Tapti project as well.</p><p>He said that earlier, the Simhastha in Ujjain used to be held, but devotees had to bathe in the waters of the Gambhir River. In 2016, arrangements were made for devotees to take a holy dip in the waters of the Narmada. For the upcoming 2028 Simhastha, a new project worth ₹800 crore has been prepared. Now devotees will bathe in the waters of the Kshipra River. For the first time in the state, two rivers — Gambhir and Kanh — are being linked through an underdraft (underduct) system.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that earlier, no GIS (Global Investors Summit) used to be held in Bhopal. But for the first time, the Global Investors Summit (GIS) was organized in Bhopal this February—an event that was unprecedented. Significant investment has also come through the Regional Industrial Conclaves. As a result, a steel plant is now being established in a small district like Niwari. Fertilizer production is taking place in Jhabua. In Neemuch, not only India’s but the world’s largest pump-storage project has been completed within just two years.</p><p>He said that among the seven PM MITRA Parks approved in the country, the first park was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. The state government has also allocated land for it. Pharma companies have started production by setting up industries in Vikram Udyogpuri. Under the New Education Policy, 55 PM Excellence Colleges have been opened. The number of medical colleges in the state is continuously increasing—there are now a total of 52 medical colleges, both government and private combined. The state government is providing land on a Re. 1 lease under the PPP model to expand medical colleges and healthcare facilities.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that within these two years, the long-pending dispute regarding the dues of Hukumchand Mill’s workers was resolved. Justice was ensured for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy by ensuring proper disposal of toxic waste. Plans have been made to develop Indore–Ujjain and Bhopal–Narmadapuram as metropolitan areas. Our industrial hubs will form the foundation for the development of these metropolitan regions.</p><p>He added that the government has introduced a new aviation policy. For the first time, inter-state and intra-state air services have been launched. Air services from Rewa to Indore and Delhi are now operational. Tourism infrastructure in the state is expanding rapidly. Development works are underway at Chitrakoot Dham and Orchha Dham. Schemes like “Bagiya Maa” and the Gangotri Yojana have also been initiated.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is providing the cheapest electricity in the country. Solar plants have been established in Omkareshwar and Neemuch. The solar plant being set up in Morena will supply electricity not only to Madhya Pradesh but also to Uttar Pradesh. The Central Government has awarded Madhya Pradesh the first prize for Cyber Tehsil. Facilities like partition (batwara) and e-mutation are now available online. The Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign has been launched. Pits created by murum excavation along roadside areas are being developed as water conservation structures. Madhya Pradesh is the “source land of rivers,” with more than 250 rivers flowing across the state. We are planning to conserve every single drop of water.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that a new scheme has been introduced for cow protection. The target is to increase milk production by 20%. Cattle rearers are being provided grants of up to ₹10 lakh. Grants will also be given for establishing large cow shelters. For such gaushalas, 125 acres of land will also be provided. We are converting waste into value—energy is being generated from waste and crop residue. Several reputed companies have shown interest in this sector as well.</p><p>He said that IT parks are being established inside engineering colleges. Plans are underway to develop an IT City and an AI City. E-buses will be launched in the state soon. Several decisions have been taken for the welfare of the poor. The government aims to double the state budget in the next five years. The per capita income in the state has increased to ₹1,54,000.</p><p>He said that wheat was procured at ₹2,600 per quintal, and the Bhavantar Scheme has been launched for procurement of soybean. Under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, the monthly financial assistance provided to women has also been increased. Now, our sisters are being given ₹1,500 every month.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also released the publications issued by the Public Relations Department titled “Two Years of Development and Service – Department-wise Achievements, District progress, District Success Stories, and New Paths–New Opportunities (Information on All Government Schemes).”</p><p>During the press conference, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav engaged in an open interaction with media representatives. He responded to their questions with clarity and proficiency and shared detailed information about the government’s achievements.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Jagdish Deora, congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh on the completion of two years of the state government. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is fully committed to development, heritage, and the principle of “Sabka Saath–Sabka Vikas.” The state government is working with full dedication to place Madhya Pradesh among the leading developed states. Unprecedented development has taken place across all sectors. The two-year tenure of the government is filled with numerous significant achievements.</p><p>Senior MLA and State President Shri Hemant Khandelwal congratulated the ministers and the people of the state on completing two highly successful years of development and service. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, development has reached new heights. The government has taken strong steps to ensure good governance, transparency, and anti-corruption measures. Important initiatives have been undertaken for the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth, and women. The state government is working towards the vision of a Developed Madhya Pradesh by 2047.</p><p>A provision of ₹40,000 crore has been made in the budget for tribal welfare. Statues of tribal heroes are being installed, and cabinet meetings have been held in their names. One lakh government posts have been filled in the state. Madhya Pradesh has received the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. Entry gates in the capital city are being developed in the names of Samrat Vikramaditya and Raja Bhoj. Arogya Mandirs are being constructed across the state. In addition to increasing the number of medical colleges, the state has also launched an air ambulance service.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister for Public Health and Medical Education, Shri Rajendra Shukla; Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office), Shri Neeraj Mandloi; and senior official Shri Ashish Usha Agarwal were also present at the press conference.</p><p>The press conference was efficiently conducted by Commissioner, Public Relations, Shri Deepak Kumar Saxena.</p><p><strong>Major Achievements of the Past Two Years</strong></p><p><strong>Industrial Development</strong></p><p>· New ecosystem: Approval granted for 18 new policies</p><p>· Investor Meet: Investment commitments of over ₹32 lakh crore</p><p>· ₹8.57 lakh crore worth of investment proposals grounded</p><p>· Investment made simple, fast, and transparent – Launch of MP Invest Portal 3.0</p><p><strong>Welfare of the Poor</strong></p><p>· Launched Garib Kalyan Mission to make Madhya Pradesh poverty-free</p><p>· 1 crore 33 lakh families received free food grains</p><p>· Government paid ₹224 crore to 4,800 worker families of Indore’s Hukumchand Mill</p><p><strong>Welfare of Weaker Sections & Tribal Welfare</strong></p><p>· Budget provision of ₹40,804 crore for holistic development of the tribal community — 23.4% increase over the previous budget</p><p>· Tendu leaf collectors’ remuneration increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per standard bag</p><p>· 66 Mobile Medical Units launched across 21 districts under the PM Janman Yojana</p><p>· Nearly 50,000 houses completed under the PM Janman Yojana</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in construction of Anganwadi buildings under the PM Janman Programme</p><p>· Pachmarhi Sanctuary renamed after Raja Bhabhut Singh</p><p>· Jabalpur Airport and Madan Mahal Flyover renamed after Veerangana Rani Durgavati</p><p>· Special battalions Baiga, Bhariya, and Sahariya to be formed to train tribal youth for recruitment into police, army, and home guards</p><p>· The 35th Battalion of the Special Armed Forces (SAF), Mandla, to be named after Veerangana Rani Durgavati</p><p><strong>Women Welfare</strong></p><p>· Ladli Behna Yojana assistance increased from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 per month</p><p>· Women’s reservation in government services increased to 35%</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in implementation of the PM Matru Vandana Yojana — over ₹512 crore paid to 9.70 lakh pregnant women</p><p>· For the first time in the country, online recruitment through the Chayan Portal — recruitment for 2,027 Anganwadi workers and 17,477 helpers</p><p>· 62 lakh rural women empowered through 5 lakh Self-Help Groups</p><p>· ₹275 crore transferred to 850 MSME units to promote women entrepreneurs</p><p>· Decision to provide ₹5,000 per woman worker as incentive in the ready-made garment industry</p><p>· Launch of “Suman Sakhi” chatbot under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan</p><p><strong>Farmers’ Welfare</strong></p><p>· Madhya Pradesh ranks first in India in production of pulses, oilseeds, maize, and tomatoes</p><p>· Ranks second in the country in production of food grains, cereals, and wheat</p><p>· Krishak Kalyan Mission approved — six departments to work jointly</p><p>· Approval for Dal Mission from 2025-26 to 2030-31 for self-reliance</p><p>· In 2024-25, crop loans worth ₹21,232 crore distributed to 35.03 lakh farmers, which is ₹1,286 crore more than last year</p><p>· Under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana:</p><p>₹961.68 crore paid as insurance claims in FY 2023-24</p><p>₹1,275.86 crore paid in FY 2024-25</p><p>· Compensation of over ₹2,106.64 crore provided to more than 24.14 lakh disaster-affected farmers</p><p>· Wheat purchased at MSP of ₹2,425 per quintal, plus a bonus of ₹175 per quintal for farmers</p><p>· Instead of bonus to paddy producers, a grant of ₹4,000 per hectare provided — ₹337 crore transferred to accounts of over 6.69 lakh paddy-producing farmers.</p><p><strong>Rail Services</strong></p><p>· A Rail Manufacturing Center will be established in Madhya Pradesh</p><p>· Land allocation letter issued to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML); the facility</p><p>· will be set up in Umaria, Raisen</p><p><strong>Metro Services</strong></p><p>· Metro service launched in Indore</p><p>· Metro operations in Bhopal to begin from 21 December</p><p><strong>Road Transport</strong></p><p>· Target to construct 4,078 km of roads in the year 2025–26, with a budget provision of over ₹11,159 crore</p><p>· 1 lakh kilometers of roads to be built over the next 5 years</p><p>· MoU worth ₹1 lakh crore signed between the National Highways Development Authority and Madhya Pradesh at the Global Investors Summit — 4,010 km of roads will be constructed</p><p>· Under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 8,565 villages connected through 19,378 km of roads</p><p>· In April 2025, the Central Government approved 4 major road projects worth over ₹4,300 crore for Madhya Pradesh</p><p>· Approval of over ₹5,017 crore for the construction of a 4-lane Greenfield access-controlled highway between Ujjain and Jaora</p><p><strong>Urban Development</strong></p><p>· Approval of the Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Area Planning and Development Act–2025 — Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior will become metropolitan cities</p><p>· Two metropolitan regions to be developed:</p><p>Indore–Ujjain–Dewas–Dhar</p><p>Bhopal–Sehore–Raisen–Vidisha–Biaora</p><p>· Approval of the Integrated Township Policy–2025 of the Urban Development & Housing Department</p><p>· 14 urban bodies received national awards in the Swachh Survekshan; Indore ranked first, Jabalpur second</p><p>· 10 lakh houses under construction under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0</p><p>· Over the past two years, ₹1,749 crore directly transferred into the accounts of more than 2.65 lakh beneficiaries</p><p>· Expansion of Deendayal Rasoi Kendras from 56 to 191</p><p>· Over 10,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) formed in urban areas, benefiting more than 1 lakh poor families</p><p>· Under the PM SVANidhi Scheme, over ₹1,122 crore disbursed as loans to 2.90 lakh street vendors in the last two years</p><p><strong>Rural Development</strong></p><p>· PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to be established in every gram panchayat</p><p>· Approval for 2,472 Gram Seva Sadan (Panchayat Buildings), 106 Atal Good Governance Buildings (Janpad Panchayat), and 5 Atal District Good Governance Buildings (Zila Panchayat)</p><p>· Approval for construction of 3,560 community buildings at a cost of ₹855 crore</p><p>· Under the Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana, villages selected in 155 assembly constituencies</p><p>· Under the “Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam” initiative, 31,142 works completed at a cost of ₹750 crore</p><p>· Khargone district received First Prize in the National Water Award–2024 under the “Catch the Rain” campaign</p><p>· Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, 11,27,037 families added to the category of “Lakhpati Didis” in the last two years</p><p>· Under the Livelihood Mission, 19,995 rural youth received skill training and 16,975 youth were provided employment</p><p>· 2,36,214 SHGs received bank linkage worth over ₹5,658 crore, and 3,395 SHGs were onboarded on online platforms</p><p>· Under PM Awas Yojana–Rural, 11,46,000 houses sanctioned — highest in the country</p><p>· 21,186 villages declared ODF Plus Model</p><p>· Under the Rural Road Development Authority, approval for 30,900 km of roads worth ₹21,630 crore under the Mukhyamantri Majra-Tola Road Yojana</p><p>· Decentralized skill training programme launched in Naxal-affected districts</p><p><strong>School Education Department</strong></p><p>· Comprehensive recruitment conducted over two years at higher secondary, secondary, and primary levels</p><p>· Approximately 76,000 guest teachers provided from the start of the academic session</p><p>· Over 24,000 teachers given higher responsibilities to strengthen school administration</p><p>· E-attendance implemented via the “Hamare Shikshak” app</p><p>· Approval granted for over 210 hostels under PM-Janman and other schemes</p><p>· E-Hostel Management App developed for real-time tracking</p><p>· Expansion of PM Shri Schools: 799 model schools, with over 480,000 students enrolled</p><p>· Robotics labs in Sandipani schools and ATL labs in 458 PM Shri schools</p><p>· Vocational courses started in 3,367 schools</p><p>· High School and Higher Secondary exam results achieved highest in 15 years: 76.22% in High School, 74.48% in Higher Secondary</p><p>· Over ₹61.12 crore transferred to the accounts of 20 lakh+ girls for sanitary pads</p><p>· First state to implement National Education Policy 2020</p><p>· Historic increase in enrollment: 120% in Grade 1, 104% in Grades 9–12 in 2025–26</p><p>· Rapid decline in dropout rate; survey and child tracking system implemented for children aged 6–18</p><p>· Surveyed 22 lakh+ children, re-enrolled 6,18,000 children</p><p>· Improved free textbook distribution: all students received books on the first day of 2025–26 session</p><p>· Students scoring over 75% marks received laptops within 1 month of exam results</p><p>· First phase of free scooter distribution completed in 2025–26</p><p>· ₹330 crore transferred to 55 lakh students for school uniforms</p><p>· Operation of Sandipani schools for better education, currently 369 Sandipani schools</p><p>· Sandipani Malwa Kanya School, Indore awarded Excellence School Award</p><p>· Free bicycle distribution began at the start of the session in August 2025</p><p>· Fee reimbursement provided to 8.5 lakh students studying in 20,000+ private schools under the Right to Education Act, 2009</p><p>· Under Consolidated Scholarship Scheme 2025, ₹300 crore transferred to accounts of 52 lakh students with single-click transfer</p><p>· Two Sandipani schools from the state ranked among the Top 10 schools in India</p><p><strong>Higher Education Department</strong></p><p>· Under Prime Minister Higher Education Campaign (PM USHA), ₹400 crore</p><p>· approved for infrastructure and development in 8 universities</p><p>· Vice-Chancellors now officially titled as “Kulguru”</p><p>· 3 new universities established named after tribal and freedom movement heroes</p><p>· In each district, 1 college and 55 colleges in the state upgraded as PM College of Excellence</p><p>· 52,119 youth provisionally selected via job fairs and placement drives and issued Letters of Intent</p><p>· Scholarships provided through schemes like Gaon Ki Beti, Pratibha Kiran, Foreign Study Scheme, and PhD research scholarships</p><p>· Students scoring 75% in Class 12 MP Board receive ₹25,000 for laptops</p><p>· Over 2,000 new posts created in colleges</p><p>· Establishment of “Indian Knowledge Tradition Cells” in all universities/colleges in line with NEP 2020</p><p><strong>Department of Public Health and Medical Education</strong></p><p>· 12,655 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 448 Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinics, and 72 Mobile Medical Units are operational</p><p>· In 2 years, 84 lakh eligible beneficiaries issued Ayushman cards, with 34 lakh free treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme</p><p>· Foundation laid for the state’s first MediCity and Medical College in Ujjain</p><p>· Launched PM Shri Air Ambulance Service in May 2024, airlifting 109 needy patients</p><p>· Over 1.25 crore screenings conducted for Sickle Cell</p><p>· 6 government medical colleges opened in 2 years, with 6 more planned over the next 3 years; total government medical colleges now 19, private colleges 14</p><p>· New medical colleges in Katni, Dhar, Panna, and Betul under PPP mode; total MBBS seats increased to 5,550 across government and private colleges</p><p>· 3 new district hospitals approved in Maihar, Mauganj, and Pandurna, and 5 district hospitals upgraded</p><p>· 38 deceased organ donors honored with Guard of Honor by the government</p><p>· Establishment of integrated treatment centers at district level, 2 Centers of Competence in Bhopal & Indore, and 1 Center of Excellence for prenatal checkups at Medical College Rewa</p><p><strong>AYUSH Department</strong></p><p>· 800 AYUSH Arogya Mandirs operational</p><p>· 512 Ayurveda medical officers issued appointment letters; 213 new posts created across 22 districts to provide AYUSH medical services</p><p>· Ayurveda colleges to be opened in Sagar, Morena, Shahdol, Balaghat, Narmadapuram at a cost of ₹350 crore</p><p>· AYUSH hospitals to be opened in 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh</p><p><strong>Energy Department</strong></p><p>· First Solar Plus Storage Project in Morena, electricity supplied at ₹2.70 per unit</p><p>· 24-hour electricity for all non-agricultural consumers and average 10 hours/day for agricultural consumers</p><p>· Total available electricity capacity: 24,108 MW, Madhya Pradesh in a surplus position in power generation</p><p>· Approval for 2,000 MW solar park and 1,000 MW composite energy storage project</p><p>· Implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for quality and reliable power supply</p><p>· Floating solar power project at Omkareshwar started with 278 MW capacity in first phase</p><p>· 880 MW solar projects in Agar and Neemuch started</p><p>· Solution Plan launched for consumer convenience</p><p><strong>Sports & Youth Welfare</strong></p><p>· Appointment letters issued to ~11,000 candidates selected for government jobs</p><p>· Appointment letters given to 362 officials/employees selected for other departments</p><p>· Recruitment via Staff Selection Commission and Public Service Commission started, targeting 2.5 lakh recruitments</p><p>· Financial support for startups participating in national and international events: ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh</p><p>· On Employment Day, 7 lakh youth provided self-employment loans totaling ₹5,000 crore</p><p>· From April 2023 to June 2024, 616 job fairs conducted, ~61,000 applicants issued offer letters for private sector jobs</p><p>· Inauguration of Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior</p><p>· Launch of Swami Vivekananda Youth Power Mission on Youth Day, 12 January 2025</p><p>· Parth scheme started for pre-training programs for recruitment into Indian Army, paramilitary, and police</p><p>· Approval for ₹50 lakh incentive to Paralympic medal winners; total honor amount per athlete ₹1 crore</p><p>· Sports stadiums to be constructed in all 55 districts</p><p>· 22 new ITIs to start this year; goal to establish Madhya Pradesh Institutes of Technology in each division modeled after IITs</p><p><strong>Police and Military Welfare</strong></p><p>· Success in anti-Naxal operations: 13 Naxals killed and 1 arrested in 16 encounters/exchanges of fire</p><p>· 10 Naxals surrendered in Balaghat with ₹2.36 crore in bounties on them</p><p>· 20 accused arrested for involvement in Indian Mujahideen, ISIS-support networks, terror-funding, and drug connections; multi-state modules dismantled</p><p>· Major money laundering network exposed: ₹2,000 crore of illegal transactions through 1,300 suspicious accounts revealed</p><p>· Recruitment of over 20,000 police personnel to begin soon; 850 posts approved for special support teams in Naxal-affected districts Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori</p><p>· 2,000+ police officers assigned higher posts according to eligibility</p><p>· Record achievement in cyber policing: out of ₹997 crore cyber fraud, ₹127 crore recovered</p><p>· 25,000 houses to be constructed for police personnel under Chief Minister Housing Scheme, costing over ₹5,700 crore; 10,000+ houses completed</p><p>· 932 new posts for police bands at district level and 4,657 Home Guard posts recruitment process initiated</p><p>· Martyr support policy: 50% of assistance amount goes to wife and 50% to parents</p><p>· Dial-112 integrated service launched</p><p><strong>Labor Department</strong></p><p>· Amendments in three labor laws to simplify labor regulations</p><p>· 1.91 crore unorganized workers registered through e-Shram portal</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh ranks 4th nationally in e-Shram registration</p><p>· Provision for flexi work hours in factories under process; quarterly overtime of 144 hours (instead of 125 hours) being considered</p><p>· 50 labor department services included under Public Service Guarantee, provided within stipulated time</p><p><strong>Food & Civil Supplies Department</strong></p><p>· Over 5.25 crore beneficiaries received 66.25 lakh metric tons of free grain worth ₹22,800 crore under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in 2 years</p><p>· 7.25 lakh new e-Shramik families received ration eligibility and benefited from free ration</p><p>· On wheat procurement: ₹29,558 crore MSP + ₹1,965 crore bonus given to farmers</p><p>· On paddy procurement: ₹19,208 crore MSP + ₹337 crore incentive</p><p>· Total food grain storage capacity increased to 422 lakh metric tons</p><p>· In 2 years, 6.16 crore free LPG refills provided under Ladli Bahna and Ujjwala schemes</p><p>· Ration distribution transparency improved, SMS alerts sent to beneficiaries for every stage of distribution</p><p><strong>Minerals</strong></p><p>· World-famous Panna diamonds received GI tag</p><p>· First in India for auctioning the largest number of mineral blocks</p><p>· 31 mineral blocks auctioned in FY 2024-25, highest in a single financial year</p><p>· Continuous increase in mineral revenue every year</p><p>· Under strategic & critical minerals, 3 blocks of Roffite and 1 block of Rock Phosphate auctioned</p><p>· Exploration completed in 41 areas, ongoing in 83 areas</p><p>· Investment proposals worth ₹3.22 lakh crore received in mining sector under GIS 2025</p><p><strong>Nature and Biodiversity</strong></p><p>· Kanha declared best tiger reserve in India; MP leads in number of herbivorous wildlife; Bhopal now recognized as Tiger Capital</p><p>· Tiger Corridor worth ₹5,500 crore to connect Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, and Pench tiger reserves via a single road</p><p>· Cheetah project successful: currently 27 cheetahs in Kuno NP and 3 in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary</p><p>· Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi, Sagar approved in principle as third cheetah habitat</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh has 3,907 leopards, highest in India</p><p>· Ratatapani Sanctuary declared 8th tiger reserve; Madhav National Park 9th tiger reserve</p><p>· Formation of Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (Dewas-Khandwa), Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sanctuary (Sagar), Jahangarh Sanctuary (Shivpuri), and first Tapti Conservation Reserve in the state</p><p>· Over 30,000 women from self-help groups planted trees on 30,000 acres of private land under “Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam” project</p><p>· Under Aviral Nirmal Narmada Yojana, plantation and groundwater management conducted over 5,222.75 hectares out of 5,600 hectares in 12 forest divisions along a 10 km stretch of the Narmada River</p><p><strong>Tourism: Captivating the World</strong></p><p>· Over 13 crore tourists visited Madhya Pradesh in the past year</p><p>· “Tourism Policy-2025” approved to develop Madhya Pradesh as a top tourism destination; “Film Tourism Policy-2025” approved to create investment and employment opportunities</p><p>· To promote rural tourism, 241 homestays in 121 villages have been prepared, with a target of 1,000</p><p>· Awarded “Best Tourism State of the Year” at the prestigious Travel and Tourism Conclave and Awards</p><p>· ‘PM SHRI Tourism Air Service’ launched, connecting 8 cities: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho</p><p>· ‘PM SHRI Religious Tourism Helicopter Service’ initiated</p><p>· In Bhopal, 20 shikaras (boats) launched in city lakes modeled on Kashmir’s Dal Lake</p><p>· Received 18 awards in tourism, and the Tourism Board was named Best Tourism Board in India</p><p>· 6 heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh included in India’s tentative list by UNESCO World Heritage Centre, along with 4 historic monuments—Emperor Ashoka’s inscriptions, Chausath Yogini Temple, Gupta-era temple, and Bundela rulers’ forts and palaces—nominated for serial listing</p><p>· To promote international cinema, MoU signed with Spain Film Commission</p><p>· 10 new viewing canter buses inaugurated at Panna National Park for tourism facilities expansion</p><p><strong>Good Governance</strong></p><p>· Revenue Maha Abhiyan conducted in 3 phases resolved over 1 crore cases, with 95% resolved within timelines</p><p>· Over ₹1,400 crore relief distributed in 2 years to those affected by natural disasters</p><p>· Cyber Tehsil project implemented in all 55 districts, received PM Excellence Award in State Innovation and National Digital Transformation Award</p><p>· Bhulekh portal 2.0 implemented statewide</p><p>· Sampada 2.0 portal digitized property registration, addressing fraud and fake ward issues</p><p>· First state in the country to conduct error-free crop survey using Geo-Fence technology</p><p>· 627 police station jurisdictions finalized by 2024-25, improving citizen access to police</p><p>· Ministers to self-file income tax, no financial support from the government; amendment in 1972 rules regarding income tax</p><p>· Road Safety & Enforcement Checkpoints started from July 1, 2024, on inter-state borders, replacing old transport check posts</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh Cloud Policy 2024 to provide cloud services conveniently to departments</p><p>· Special camps for Farmer Registry: over 58 lakh farmer IDs created, placing the state first nationally</p><p>· E-Summons system first implemented in India for effective enforcement of three new criminal laws</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh Municipal (Amendment) Ordinance-2025</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Leave) 2025 approved</p><p>· 50% exemption in motor vehicle tax on new vehicles via Certificate of Deposit</p><p>· First state to formulate Electric Vehicle Policy; Electric Vehicle Promotion Board to be established</p><p>· Direct elections for Municipal Council Presidents</p><p>· Rooftop solar plants installation on government buildings using RESCO method</p><p>· ‘MP E-Seva’ launched to provide all government services on a single platform in a simple and transparent manner</p><p><strong>Heritage and Development</strong></p><p>· Destination Cabinet organized at 6 historic sites in Madhya Pradesh</p><p>· On the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai, dedicated commemorative stamp and ₹300 coin issued</p><p>· Observatory and planetarium established in Dongla, Ujjain</p><p>· 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda celebrated with Tribal Pride Day</p><p>· GI tags awarded to local crafts: Stone craft (Khajuraho), Furniture (Chhatarpur), Metal craft (Baitul Barewa), Stone craft (Gwalior), and Paper-mâché craft (Gwalior), giving them a unique identity</p><p><strong>Spiritual Revival of Madhya Pradesh</strong></p><p>· In the capital Bhopal, 9 gates will be established in honor of great personalities including Emperor Vikramaditya and Raja Bhoj</p><p>· Construction of 1,450 km long Ram Van Gaman Path will take place</p><p>· Locations where Lord Krishna’s footsteps were believed to have fallen will be developed as pilgrimage sites; approval given to form the “Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas”</p><p>· Ban on liquor shops and bars in 19 religious urban and rural areas</p><p>· For the convenience of Madhya Pradesh devotees, a faith building (dharamshala) in Ayodhya will be constructed</p><p>· Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, land foundation laid for a new spiritual experience project on the ghats of Chitrakoot</p><p>· Approval granted for the establishment of Chitrakoot Development Authority</p><p>· Each development block will have a Vrindavan village, and Gita Bhawans will be built in urban bodies</p><p>· Orchha, the city of Ram Raja (Niwari district), included in UNESCO World Heritage List</p><p>· Expansion of Deendayal Rasoi scheme in 6 religious cities—Maihar, Chitrakoot, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Orchha, and Amarkantak—providing meals to devotees at ₹5 each</p><p>· Water screen protection and fountain show inaugurated at Mahakal Lok</p><p>· Complex, Rudra Sagar</p><p>· Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple inaugurated Shri Ann Laddu Prasadam, made from millets (Shri Ann); Mahakaleshwar Band inaugurated</p><p>· Grand celebrations of Gita Jayanti across the state; in 2024, live chanting of Gita set a Guinness World Record</p><p><strong>Cultural Revival of Madhya Pradesh</strong></p><p>· On Vikramotsav, the world’s first “Vikramaditya Vedic Clock” inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi</p><p>· Statewide Vikramotsav celebrations, including 3-day staging of Samrat Vikramaditya Mahnatya at Red Fort, Delhi</p><p>· Vikram Samvat started to be mentioned in official government calendars</p><p>· Three cultural traditions—Bhagoria dance, Gond painting, and Narmada Parikrama—included in India’s national list of intangible cultural heritage</p><p>· Veer Bharat Museum to be established in Ujjain, dedicated to the contributions of national heroes, thinkers, philosophers, sages, writers, artists, and scientists</p><p><strong>Simhasth 2028: Divine and Grand Event</strong></p><p>· Under Simhasth-2028 work plan, a provision of ₹2,005 crore made for FY 2025-26</p><p>· Land to be provided for 13 Akharas’ Mahamandleshwar, saints, Mahants, and representatives</p><p>· Kshipra Clean and Sujal initiative started via Canal Close Duct Project</p><p>· Emphasis on making Ujjain a medical tourism hub; Medicity under construction in Ujjain</p><p>· 29 km of Shipra ghats and 21 barrages’ construction foundation laid</p><p>· Severkhedi-Silarkhedi Medium Irrigation Project: barrage on Severkhedi on Kshipra river will pump water into Silarkhedi reservoir, releasing water into Kshipra river as needed</p><p>· All India Radio (Akashvani) center established in Ujjain, along with a series of bridges over the Kshipra river</p><p>· ₹140 crore approved for the construction of Shanilok in Ujjain</p>