Union Budget to Open New Pathways for Economic Growth

<p>India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are steadily advancing with the mission of Viksit Bharat. The Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will open new avenues of economic growth for Madhya Pradesh. It promises simplified processes for industries, a reliable and investor-friendly environment, enhanced employment opportunities for youth, economic empowerment for women, institutional support for the MSME sector and improved services for citizens.</p><p>The foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat, laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been further strengthened by the 2026–27 Budget. India’s economy is now poised to scale new heights at an accelerated pace. The collective resolve to move forward with the strength of Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, Kisan Shakti and entrepreneurship is truly remarkable. As India moves decisively towards becoming a global hub for industrial investment and manufacturing, Madhya Pradesh is fully prepared to contribute with its full potential. We have created a highly conducive environment for industrial investment, resulting in a steady inflow of investments. The new Budget has infused fresh energy into the entire ecosystem. Focus has been placed on strengthening the green economy, which will bring long-term benefits to Madhya Pradesh. The commitment to advance farmer welfare and agricultural development as a mission reflects the government’s deep concern for sustainable and inclusive growth.</p><p>Similarly, the Budget has prioritised Semiconductor Mission 2.0, electronic components manufacturing, and the development of AI-based technologies. These focus areas will significantly boost high-tech industries, digital investments, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Policies for these sectors have already been finalised, and continuous efforts are underway to attract investment.</p><p>The Union Budget is dedicated to making the poor, youth, farmers and women self-reliant. It is comprehensive, inclusive, and far-reaching. As Madhya Pradesh rapidly modernises its education system, the Budget brings wide-ranging opportunities for youth skill development and employment. The formation of a Standing Committee on Education-to-Employment and Entrepreneurship, along with the establishment of APGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, will promote creativity and innovation. In the tourism sector, the skill upgradation of 10,000 guides in collaboration with IIMs, along with the vision to transform India’s sports landscape over the next decade through the ‘Khelo India Mission’, will provide a new direction and expanded opportunities for the youth. The allocation of ₹10,000 crore for the MSME Growth Fund for women will prove especially beneficial. The expansion of the service sector for Yuva Bharat will open new avenues of growth and significantly enhance opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.</p><p>To further encourage women entrepreneurship, the Lakhpati Didi Yojana will help link women entrepreneurs from credit-linked livelihoods to enterprise ownership. Madhya Pradesh has already taken strong and concrete steps in this direction.</p><p>The policy of developing ‘City Economic Regions’ will be particularly beneficial for urban development in Madhya Pradesh. It will help transform cities into organised economic hubs, fostering planned economic growth, industrial and commercial clustering, and the creation of modern infrastructure. Major cities of the state will emerge as integrated economic centres with an investor-friendly urban economy. This investment model will prove highly advantageous for Madhya Pradesh, significantly strengthening connectivity, logistics, and the ease of doing business.</p><p>The Budget has placed emphasis on social inclusion. These initiatives for economic growth will be immensely beneficial for Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing human capital development alongside inclusive growth. Initiatives such as SHE-Marts, skill development schemes for persons with disabilities, girls’ hostels in all districts, and education and skill-based programmes will ensure that economic development remains inclusive while promoting social empowerment. This will lead to the creation of high-quality human capital in the state.</p><p>With Ease of Doing Business at the core of development, this Budget lays a strong foundation for transforming Madhya Pradesh into a rapidly emerging economy through administrative simplification, investor-friendly policies, structural reforms, and fiscal stability. For Madhya Pradesh, the Union Budget 2026–27 is not merely a policy document—it is a historic opportunity for economic, industrial, and social development, one that will play a transformative role in taking the state to new heights.</p>