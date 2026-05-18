Union Minister Shri Amit Shah had a taste of Bastar’s Tamarind, liked that it was “Not Sour, But Sweet”

<p>Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah on Monday visited the CRPF camp at Netanar village in Bastar district, where he inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera (Public Facilitation Centre), marking a significant step in bringing citizen-centric services closer to people in previously Naxal-affected regions.</p> <p>During his visit, Shri Shah interacted with women from Self Help Groups undergoing training at the tamarind processing centre. Learning about how they are increasing their income through tamarind sales and value addition, he also tasted Bastar’s tamarind and remarked warmly that its flavour was “not sour, but sweet,” appreciating the region’s distinct produce.</p> <p>Members of the Gundadhur Women Self Help Group informed the Union Minister that they are engaged in producing high-quality tamarind pulp through scientific processing techniques. Group member Smt. Lambi Nag shared that by associating with the initiative, she expects to earn up to Rs 1 lakh annually, opening new avenues of financial empowerment for rural women.</p> <p>Shri Shah later visited the Seva Setu Centre, where he met Smt. Sukhdevi, a resident of Netanar village. She informed him that she had just obtained an Aadhaar card for her five-month-old daughter Padma. Earlier, villagers had to walk nearly 10 kilometres to Nangur to access Aadhaar services. With the opening of the local centre, residents can now avail facilities such as new Aadhaar registration, Aadhaar updates, KYC services, mobile number updates, and e-Aadhaar facilities within the village itself.</p> <p>At the centre, Smt. Sonamani shared that she had long wanted to complete her e-KYC process under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana but was unable to do so due to the distance involved. The establishment of the village-level facility enabled her to complete the process on the same day.</p> <p>The Seva Dera has emerged as a comprehensive digital governance platform, offering villagers access to a range of online services under one roof. Residents can conveniently obtain certificates related to birth, income, caste and other essential documents without travelling long distances.</p> <p>The centre is also providing Bank Sakhi training to women, enabling them to offer banking services within villages. Through Bank Sakhis, rural women will be able to facilitate cash deposits and withdrawals, open accounts for Self Help Groups, complete KYC procedures, update mobile numbers linked with bank accounts and support SHG credit linkage activities.</p> <p>The Union Home Minister also interacted with women trainees at the sewing training centre, where both basic and advanced stitching skills are being imparted. Trainee Ms. Vijay Kumari said that the skills acquired through the programme would enable her to support her family’s livelihood more effectively.</p> <p>Shri Shah also held discussions with rural women at the paddy deki training centre. The initiative is expected to enhance women's income through rice sales while ensuring productive use of rice husk as nutritious cattle feed, thereby creating a sustainable rural economic model.</p> <p>The visit reflected a visible transformation in Netanar, once regarded as a Naxal-affected area and now emerging as a symbol of development and digital inclusion, where governance is reaching the very doorstep of citizens.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Chief Secretary Shri Vikassheel and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.</p>