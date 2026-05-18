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Union Minister Shri Amit Shah had a taste of Bastar’s Tamarind, liked that it was “Not Sour, But Sweet”

Union Home Minister Inaugurates Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera in Netanar; Digital Governance Reaches Every Doorstep
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:38 IST

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