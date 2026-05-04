Universities are Centres of Education and Nation-Building: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Gwalior Moving towards a New Identity as State’s Education Hub Sadashiv Ganesh Gokhale’s Dedication Remains Worthy of Reverence Rishi Galav University to Blend Indian Knowledge Traditions with Modern Science & Technology State Government to Extend Full Support for Establishing Rishi Galav University Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Attends Bhoomi Pujan of Rishi Galav University in Gwalior