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Universities Must Foster Respect for Indian Culture, Traditions and Languages: President Smt. Murmu

Educated Youth Play Vital Role in Holistic Development of Tribal Communities President Smt. Murmu Graces 36th Convocation Ceremony of Rani Durgavati University as Chief Guest Students Should Use Degrees as Instruments of Nation-Building and Social Service: Governor Shri Patel Rani Durgavati University Symbolises Glorious Legacy of Courage, Self-Respect and Sacrifice of Veerangana Rani Durgavati: CM Dr. Yadav
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Published 22 June 2026, 08:57 IST

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