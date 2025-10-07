UP Police launch massive vehicle checking drive under Yogi govt’s Mission Shakti 5.0

<p>A total of 24,457 police officers and personnel carry out inspections at 71,473 locations across the state</p><p>During the campaign, 8.5 lakh vehicles were checked, black films were removed from over 9,000 vehicles, and challans were issued to 18,215 vehicles for violations</p><p>Additionally, foot patrols were conducted by ADGs/SHOs to enhance public safety and ensure law and order</p><p><strong>Lucknow, October 7</strong></p><p>Under the Yogi government’s Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, a statewide special drive has been launched to remove black films from vehicles, aiming to ensure a safer environment for women and girls. The campaign, which began on September 22, is currently underway across Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Between September 22 and October 1, police teams checked over 8.5 lakh vehicles across 71,473 locations. Senior officials, including Additional Director Generals of Police, Director Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals, Commissioners of Police, Senior Superintendents, Superintendents, Additional Superintendents, Circle Officers, and Station House Officers, actively participated in the drive and conducted extensive foot patrols to enhance public safety.</p><p>According to ADG Padmaja Chauhan, the nodal officer for Mission Shakti 5.0, the campaign has yielded significant results. So far, 24,457 police officers and personnel have checked 8,50,182 vehicles, resulting in the removal of 9,488 black films, 2,817 pressure horns, and 1,087 modified lights. The initiative focuses on preventing road crimes and ensuring the safety of women.</p><p>Additionally, 18,215 challans were issued for vehicles parked improperly to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent obstructions. Strict action has also been taken against vehicles displaying unauthorized words related to caste or official designations, with 14,504 such cases identified. Furthermore, 3,38,305 individuals were issued warnings during the campaign.</p><p>The ADG further informed that 1,93,829 vehicles were challaned for traffic rule violations, and 3,654 vehicles were seized. A total of 251 cases were registered, and 450 individuals were arrested for violating traffic norms.</p><p>Firm action was also taken against stunt performers endangering road safety; 770 cases were registered, 263 stuntmen were arrested, 31,609 vehicles were challaned, and 1,388 vehicles were seized. This phase of the drive involved 21,324 police officers and personnel, who checked 5,26,184 vehicles at 55,832 locations.</p><p>To further enhance women’s safety in public spaces, the police conducted foot patrols at 57,265 locations across the state. These included 239 patrols by senior officers (ADG, DGP, DIG), 1,670 by Police Commissioners and Superintendents, 9,616 by Additional SPs and Circle Officers, and 45,837 by Station House Officers with their teams. During these patrols, 7,44,482 individuals were checked, while PRV teams conducted patrols at 52,039 locations.</p><p>Through these coordinated efforts under Mission Shakti 5.0, the Uttar Pradesh Police has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring women’s safety, maintaining public order, and promoting disciplined road behavior across the state.</p>