<p><strong>Dept activates 24×7 helpline ‘149’ alongside toll-free number 1800-1800-15</strong></p><p><strong>New helpline makes Transport Dept's services more easily accessible</strong></p><p><strong>Assistance will be available immediately with just one call</strong></p><p><strong>Lucknow, August 28</strong></p><p>To make public transport services more accessible, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has introduced a new 24×7 helpline number “149”, approved by the Union Ministry of Telecommunications. Along with the existing toll-free number 1800-1800-151, the short and easy-to-remember code aims to provide citizens with quick, reliable, and transparent assistance at any time.</p><p><strong>Citizens can obtain information, status updates, and grievance redressal for services related to:</strong></p><p>Driving Licence (DL)</p><p>Registration Certificate (RC)</p><p>Permit & Fitness</p><p>Road Tax</p><p>Pollution Certificate (PUC)</p><p>BH-series Registration</p><p>EV Subsidy</p><p>RVSF (Scrap)</p><p>ATS & ADTC</p><p>e-Challan</p><p>e-DAR</p><p>and related online services/portals</p><p><strong>How to Use the Helpline</strong></p><p>Dial: Call “149” (or 1800-1800-151) from any mobile or landline.</p><p><strong>Select Service:</strong> Choose the required subject (DL/RC/Permit/Fitness/Tax/PUC/EV etc.) and provide details.</p><p>Get Instant Help: A message with relevant information, links, or status will be sent to your mobile. In case of complaints, a complaint number will be generated immediately.</p><p><strong>Track Online:</strong> New complaints can also be registered, or their status tracked, at <a href="https://upgov.info/transport/" rel="nofollow">https://upgov.info/transport</a></p><p>Security & Payment Precautions: Make e-challan and other payments only through authorized government portals (e.g., parivahan.gov.in).</p><p>For information/assistance, use the Transport Department’s verified WhatsApp chatbot: <strong>8005441222.</strong></p><p>Beware of suspicious links or calls. Valid payment modes include UPI, Net Banking, Card, and POS.</p><p><strong>Version</strong></p><p>We had sought a short and memorable helpline number—149—with citizen convenience at the core. The Government of India has approved and implemented it. Citizens can now avail round-the-clock assistance on both ‘149’ and 1800-1800-151.</p><p>Our vision is clear: Safe Roads, Simple Services, and Satisfied Citizens. Regular monitoring of the helpline will ensure timely and effective grievance redressal.</p><p>Brajesh Narayan Singh</p><p>Transport Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh</p>