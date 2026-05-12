Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attends swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Assam govt

Extends congratulations to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and newly inducted members of the Cabinet
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 08:48 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us