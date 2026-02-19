Uttar Pradesh emerging as a 'Natural Farming Hub'

Natural farming expanded to 94,300 hectares across all 75 districts, Yogi government to invest ₹298 crore for further expansion
Special focus on Bundelkhand, improved water retention across all 7 districts will make farming more sustainable and reduce costs
Use of 'Jeevamrit' and 'Ghanjeevamrit' will reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides
Yogi government to transform food providers into 'Health Providers'
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.