Uttar Pradesh emerging as a 'Natural Farming Hub'

Natural farming expanded to 94,300 hectares across all 75 districts, Yogi government to invest ₹298 crore for further expansion Special focus on Bundelkhand, improved water retention across all 7 districts will make farming more sustainable and reduce costs Use of 'Jeevamrit' and 'Ghanjeevamrit' will reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides Yogi government to transform food providers into 'Health Providers'