Uttar Pradesh sets new benchmarks in Development

CM Yogi dedicates 5,551 projects worth over ₹62,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh in just three months Yogi govt laying a strong foundation for a Viksit Uttar Pradesh through an unprecedented pace of inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies Education, healthcare, industry, tourism and other sectors gain fresh momentum as Uttar Pradesh emerges as a model of development Development in every district and investment across every sector to help Uttar Pradesh achieve the goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy CM Yogi is taking development to every district across Purvanchal, Paschimanchal, Bundelkhand and Madhyanchal